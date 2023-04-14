Strong hitting helps Benet Academy softball fly by Naperville Central

Fresh off a dominating 14-2 win over Metea Valley, the Benet Academy Redwings softball team flies in with a 6-1 record and look to keep the bats going against Naperville Central. The Redhawks are also coming off a big come from behind 16-6 win over Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Redwings lead 1-0 and the defense getting the job done as they turn two with a slick play from Angela Horejs at short and Riley McGivney teaming up to end the first inning.

Bats are strong early for Benet

Ducks on the pond for Benet and Taylor Sconza sneaks her hit through to bring home McGivney to make it 2-0.

Then Angela Horejs flies her ball out to right field that drops just in front of the fence and that results in two runners crossing home plate. One more run has Benet leading 5-0 after the top of the second.

Redhawks turn the table at the plate

Redhawks get things going with a base hit from Marissa Garcia, who comes around to score later on.

Then, Sydney Hurst cranks one into right that brings in two runs and she takes a gamble at third to add on to the excitement. Redhawks are back in it down 5-3.

Julia Nicholos takes a swing and that results in another run scoring and we got ourselves a 5-4 ball game.

A big third inning helps out the Redwings

The Redwings take back the momentum in the third with an RBI single from Grace Babich, bringing in Marikate Ritterbusch.

Bridget Chapman chops one that bounces into left and another Redwing runner crosses the plate in the form of Isabella Iovinelli

Up to bat is Alex O’Rourke who says, hey pitchers can hit too! She gets a nice rbi single that brings in yet another runner. The Redwings score seven runs in the third to lead 12-4.

As for O’Rourke there she is on the mound getting a punch out on Shea Meech.

Redhawks are looking to catch up but the Horesj girls of Angela and Gianna make a great play at second to retire the side. Angela with the diving stop and toss to her sister covering the base to end the frame.

The Benet bats refuse to cool down as Gianna Horesj adds on to the fun that results in more runs. These big hits help Benet Academy softball to a commanding 17-4 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!