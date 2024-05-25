Strong offense leads Yorkville to Softball Regional Semifinal win against Waubonsie Valley

After a big win against Neuqua Valley last week, Waubonsie Valley is back in action as they take on Yorkville in a Softball Regional Semifinal. The winner will move on to face Oswego in the Regional Finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Yorkville softball leads 3-0 after one

After a bases-loaded walk, the Foxes are up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Rilee Petrusa is at the plate and she grounds one right back to the pitcher. They get the out at home, but the throw to first sails to the outfield. Sarah Carlson and Regan Bishop score on the play, which gives Yorkville a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second. Ellie Fox is on the mound facing Lily Elsea. Fox zips one by for the strikeout. She holds the Warriors scoreless through two innings.

In the bottom half of the inning, Jensen Krantz is at the plate with two runners on. She puts a big swing on it and it sails deep to right field and over the fence. The three-run shot by Krantz extends the Yorkville lead to 8-0 now in the second inning.

The Warriors are in need of some offense and Gia Cobert is here to kick things off. She grounds one to third but she’s able to speed down on the line and reach first safely. One runner on and two outs for Waubonsie Valley.

After a walk, Aislee Morgan is at the plate with two runners aboard. She hits a hard line drive to center field and that will allow Cobert to come around from second base to score. The Warriors are on the board but still trail 9-1 in the top of the third.

Ellie Fox leads the Foxes to the Regional Finals

In the bottom of the third, Yorkville has runners in scoring position again. Fox is at the plate and she takes this pitch deep and over the left field fence. Three Yorkville runners cross home-plate, giving the Foxes a 12-1 lead.

It’s now a 15-1 game in the fourth inning and the Foxes have the bases loaded with Krantz at the dish. This pitch is in the dirt and bounces away from the catcher, allowing Brooke Ekwinski to score from third base. That gives Yorkville a 15-run lead, which ends the game right here in the fourth inning. The Foxes win 16-1, advancing to the regional final against Oswego.