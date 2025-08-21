Strong outing leads Waubonsie Valley boys golf to a conference win over Metea Valley

It’s time to grip it and rip it as Metea and Waubonsie Valley hit the links at Springbrook Golf Course. The Warriors are hoping to feed off their third-place finish at the McGonagle, while the Mustangs search for their first win over the Warriors since 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams start strong on the opening hole

Both teams get busy on the first green, starting with Aanish Kamdar from Waubonsie, displaying a nice chip that gets his ball towards the cup.

Teammate Adam Torreon makes the best of his second attempt far down the fairway. He rips it long enough that the shot finds its way onto the green.

Avi Khanduja lines up for a long birdie attempt, but the putt slows up too early. He pars from there to maintain a round of 39.

Metea Valley gets off to a good start with Logan Ray shooting for par to start his day, eventually turning in an overall score of 44.

Alex Reed ends the first hole in style by pulling the birdie putt to go on under to start his round for the Mustangs.

We move to the 7th hole as Kamdar secures the par and eventually walks away with a 39 on the day.

Back to Reed, who is looking for another birdie on the 7th green. It looks promising with the chip but it goes wide of the pin. Reed pars and scores Metea’s best round at 42.

The Mustangs continue their good showing on the 9th green with Kaiden Shah firing a fairway shot to the green and caps of the day with a 43.

Waubonsie Valley golfs a 148 to secure the win over Metea

Torreon is one of six Waubonsie golfers to shoot under 40 on the day. This lag putt puts him in position to connect on a par during his next attempt and finishes in a four-way tie for first place with a round of 37.

Neil Patel jumps in on the Warriors’ dominating performance, as he sinks a super long par and also takes a 37. That helps Waubonsie Valley to a commanding 25 stroke win over Metea Valley, 148-173 to begin DVC play.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!