Strong running game helps Naperville Central football run past Hinsdale Central

The high school football season is here as Naperville Central begins the year at home against Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks bring back new and familiar faces including a new quarterback in senior Sebastian Hayes. Hayes and the Hawks are looking to take down a Red Devils squad that is hoping to rebound after a 3-6 campaign in 2023. Naperville Central advanced to the second round of the 8A playoffs before falling to Barrington.

Hinsdale Central defense comes alive early

The Redhawks are deep in their territory with Sebastian Hayes back to pass but the ball is deflected and intercepted by a diving Braden Howe.

The Hinsdale Central offense rewards the defense with Riley Contreras finding an open Dom Tresslar for the touchdown. The first score of the game has the Devils up 6-0.

Naperville Central second possession did a lot of work on the ground and ends with a Sebastian Hayes touchdown on the quarterback sneak. The Redhawks take a 7-6 lead after the first.

In the second quarter, Aiden Clark takes the rock, makes a cut, and turns on the jets for a 40-plus yard that puts the Hawks in enemy territory.

Clark is out and Gavin Wade is now in the backfield and he takes in for the touchdown from five yards out to put Naperville Central up 14-6.

The Red Devils hope to answer but Jason Figg strips Conteras and Aaron Nussbaum comes up with the pigskin.

Gavin Ellison displays his leg

Hayes goes back to work and throws a pass to DeShuan Williams. The completion sets the birds up in the red zone.

Later in the drive, Hayes drops back, avoids trouble, and rolls, but throws back into trouble and James Skokna intercepts the pass. The score remains 14-6 Redhawks at the break.

The Red Devils defense remains locked in as Noah McCurry blows up the run and forces Naperville Central to punt.

Gavin Ellison makes the best of it with a booming kick that takes a big-time bounce and rolls inside the ten.

Then he uses his leg again by nailing a 36-yard field goal and that opens up a double digit edge for the Hawks heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, the Redhawk defense brings the heat with Jake Stanish wrapping up Contreas for a major loss.

Aiden Clark secures a Naperville Central football win

The Hawks get the ball back and here’s Aidan Clark with another handoff but he turns on the afterburners and is on his way to the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown. The Devils get a late TD but it would not be enough. Naperville Central with the 24-13 win to start the season over Hinsdale Central.

