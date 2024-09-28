Strong singles play guides Naperville Central girls tennis past Metea

Naperville Central girls tennis travels to Metea Valley where the Mustangs celebrate senior night. Metea lost to Naperville North 4-3 last week, while Central took down the Huskies by the same score a week prior. Both teams look to build on the season with the DVC tournament just a few weeks away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls tennis sweeps the singles portion against Metea

Beginning the day in two singles with Metea’s Tvisha Shah taking on Redhawk Grace Kistler. After the let, Kistler takes the second serve right down the line and past the Mustang. The Redhawks wins set one, 6-3.

In the middle of a rally, Shah hits one low and then starts to creep forward. Kistler does well on the volley, but it sets up the Mustang for the powerful swing and she secures a point.

The Redhawk responds here in set two, after a powerful serve, Kistler plays it smart with a gentle touch. She secures the point and straight set win, taking the second, 6-2.

Moving along to one singles, with Naperville Central’s Sofia Olaru, who has just two losses this season, against Metea’s Ashwina Sharma. Olaru opens the day strong, forcing her opponent into the net and taking set one, 6-1.

After the Redhawk grazes the net, Sharma guides one well into the right corner for the point.

Olaru keeps on providing the fiery serves, getting the Mustang to go one way, and hammering the ball to the opposite side the next time around. She wins the second set 6-0.

Mustangs Aarna Raghavapudi and Leah Liu take down Central in two doubles

Let’s begin doubles action with Mustangs Aarna Raghavapudi and Leah Liu going up against Redhawks Chaeli Ha and Shama Skanthakumar. We jump into the middle of a longer rally, as we go corner to corner. Skanthakumar sees an ally open up down the side, and the Redhawk uses a strong backhand for the point!

Central serves it in, and Raghavapudi is quick on the return! She powers one past the Redhawks, and Metea takes set one, 6-3.

It’s more of the same from Metea, as Raghavapudi once again returns the serve to perfection. The Mustangs win this one in straight sets, taking the second, 6-4.

Sarina Saleem and Sophia Cahue get the one doubles win but Central girls tennis hangs on to beat Metea

Let’s finish the day with the one doubles matchup between Sarina Saleem and Sophia Cahue of Metea, facing off against Amy Yang and Claire Cameron of Central. Saleem and Cameron play it back and forth before we see Cahue jump out in front to power down the point.

It’s a close first set, as it heads into a tiebreaker. Cameron returns the serve right down the middle of the court, and the Redhawks win the set, 7-5.

Metea looks to force a third set, Cameron and Saleem hit to one another but Cahue is quick to stop the rally, guiding one well past the Redhawks. The Mustangs force a third set by taking second, 6-3.

Metea Valley cruises in the final frame, and we see the Mustang duo use a nice serving strategy, with Cahue once again providing the point. They take the third set 6-1!

The Redhawks sweep singles, however, and pick up a win in four doubles to squeeze past the Mustangs by a team score of 4-3.