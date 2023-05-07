On this Play of the Week, it’s Tanner Mally showing off his hops on defense. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It is time for some baseball as Metea Valley goes up against Naperville North. This is the second game in the series after North took the first game on Tuesday. Metea principal Dr. Darrell Echols threw out the first pitch in honor of his upcoming retirement after working for nine years at the school.

Jeremy Wrona hits a fly ball, but Tanner Mally goes all the way up to pluck that ball out of the air for an amazing catch. The celebration is just as good.

North shuts the door on the Mustangs as Drew Hopkins strikes out swinging. Huskies win the second game of the series 6-2 and have a chance to complete the sweep on Thursday.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.