The Oswego Co-Op edges Neuqua Valley to win 2A girls golf regional title

Plainfield North plays host for the girls golf 2A regional at Whitetail Ridge in Yorkville as the Oswego Co-Op, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central compete in the ten team field. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central continues to show improvement on the scorecard

On the par 3 fourth hole, Plainfield East junior Lauren Reinertson starts things off with one of the shots of the day as she sticks this tee shot within ten feet of the pin. She capitalizes by sinking the birdie and qualifying for sectionals with a round of 80 on the day.

In the same group is Naperville Central sophomore Ashika Patel. One of the top Redhawks all season shows off her skills on the tee box with a great shot of her own that finds the dance floor. Patel pars the hole as part of a round of 87, becoming the first Naperville Central girls golfer to qualify for sectionals since 2019.

Mae Binkowski, who had the low score for the Redhawks in the DVC championship makes a nice putt here on the fourth green. The sophomore with a solid round, but her score of 93 is one stroke behind the sectional cut line.

Still on hole number four where we see another Central sophomore, Poppy Marusin sink a nice putt. Marusin with a par as part of a round of 92, which puts the Redhawk into a playoff for the final sectional spot. More on that later.

The Oswego Co-Op is led by its top two golfers

The Oswego/Oswego East Co-Op is in the hunt for the team championship thanks to a pair of seniors at the top of the card. Katelin Hong makes par on the 9th hole and goes on to a great round of 74, tied for second overall.

Neuqua Valley is also neck and neck for the top spot. Senior Sophie Lagman is doing her part with a nice chip onto the green on the 18th hole. Lagman with an 84, which is third best on the team.

It’s a three team race for the plaque, Aubreye Hyatt contributing for Waubonsie Valley by sinking this putt on 18 as the senior scores an 87.

Hannah Lee putting for birdie on 18. The Warrior just misses the cup but taps in for par as Lee helps the cause with an 85.

Also in the top four representing the green and white is Meadow Rolence. The senior with an 86, the same score as freshman teammate Mina Shyam. Hannah Lee also plays well with an 85.

The DVC individual champion, Mady Coffey chipping for birdie from just off the green on 18. She puts it close to the pin and goes on to finish her day with a 79, the 5th best individual score in the regional.

The Wildcats are led by senior Rebecca Wu who sinks this par putt to end her day. Wu finishes in fourth place overall with a strong score of 77.

The individual and regional girls golf team championships belong to the Oswego Co-Op. The team defeats Neuqua Valley by just two strokes and senior Shyell Lowe wins the medal with a great round of 73.

Waubonsie Valley finishes in third place as a team led by senior Kelly Cong. She sinks a putt on 18 for par and ties for second place with a 74. Waubonsie Valley finishes in third place overall and is heading to sectionals as a team.

The Redhawks send a pair to sectionals

The day ends with the playoff for the final sectional individual spot between Poppy Marusin from Naperville Central and Hailey Cudal from Plainfield East. On hole number one, Marusin needs to sink this lengthy par putt to stay alive. The sophomore delivers in the clutch as both golfers make par and we head to a second playoff hole.

One hole number two, Cudal struggles on her way to the green, eventually making a putt for a double bogey. Marusin lines up her putt for par and she removes all the drama by calmly draining it to punch her ticket to the sectionals alongside teammate Ashika Patel. The Oswego girls golf Co-Op raises the regional plaque with a team score of 323.