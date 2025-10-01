The Oswego Co-Op takes home the West Aurora girls golf regional title

Bliss Creek in Sugar Grove hosts the West Aurora girls golf regional. DVC champion Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central, and Neuqua Valley are all competing alongside the Oswego Co-Op and their star sophomore Alli Wiertel. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley sends four golfers to the next round

Waubonsie Valley is eager to get as many golfers as possible through to sectionals, as the Warriors will play host at their home course of Springbrook. Senior Hannah Lee is moving on to the next round with a score of 88.

Naperville Central junior Alexa Miller chips from about 90 yards off the green on the ninth hole. She plops her chip down within a few feet of the pin. A great shot to end on, but Miller and senior teammates Erin Hackett and Poppy Marusin miss out on the cut as all three shoot matching 92’s.

Another Waubonsie golfer punching her ticket to sectionals is Siya Sohal, who taps in a putt on the ninth hole. Sohal with an 84, second best on the team, and a top 15 score on the day.

Plainfield East just misses out on making the top three team scores, but sophomore Taylor Miller shoots a 76 and will advance alongside teammate Kendall Battle with her round of 84.

Plainfield North finishes in third place and will move on to the sectional as a team. Junior Kiley Sanborn leads the way for the Tigers with a birdie on the ninth hole and a tie for the second-best round of the day with a 73.

Mina Shyam from Waubonsie Valley ends the regional with a top-five finish. The junior comes inches from sinking a long birdie putt on the fifth hole. She will advance with her round of 76, while freshman teammate Alyssa Straub also makes the cut with an 88 to put four Warriors into the sectional.

Two Naperville Central seniors punch their tickets to sectionals

Ashkia Patel from Naperville Central is also heading to sectionals for a third consecutive season. The Redhawk comes up just inches short of her own long birdie attempt, but the senior will have a chance at state after her round of 87.

Neuqua Valley also has a golfer moving on to the sectional round. Malar Anand follows up a strong performance at the DVC championship with a round of 87 and a sectional spot for the Wildcats.

Naperville Central senior Mae Binkowski is right on the cut line entering the final hole. She sticks a chip shot within a few feet of the cup and sinks the putt. That gives the Redhawk an 88, sending Binkowski to sectionals for a second straight season.

Alli Wiertel steals the show once again

The star of the show in this one is Alli Wiertel from the Oswego Co-Op. After winning just about every event she has played in this year, she takes home the regional title as well with a fantastic round of 65.

Maya Shah helps Metea advance as a team

Metea Valley is advancing to sectionals as a team after tying for second with a score of 325. McKenna Wigfield tallies a 77 while Ansley Ellis shoots an 85. But the star Mustang on the day is freshman Maya Shah and her 73 as she sinks a par on the 18th hole to end her round. The Mustangs are back in the sectional for the first time since 2023 as freshman Lauren Shook rounds out the team scoring with a 90. The Oswego Co-Op wins the regional title with a round of 310. Kendall Grant, Giselle Resendez, and Anabelle Williams all finish in the top 15 for Oswego.

Full results of the regional can be found on the IHSA website.