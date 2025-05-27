The St. Charles Co-Op takes down Naperville Central girls lacrosse 13-3

Naperville Central girls lacrosse continues one of the best seasons in program history into the post season with the 15-5 Redhawks taking on the St. Charles Co-Op on a sunny Memorial Day. Central enters as the five seed with the Saints as the four seed. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Charles scores a pair late in the first quarter

St. Charles holds a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the opening quarter and looks to add on but Redhawk freshman goalie Giselle Sevilla snags the ball for the save.

Less than 10 seconds to go in the quarter as St. Charles looks to score. A pass goes in to Alyssa Assell but it’s deflected by Natalie Tomeczko. Assell recovers and fires to beat the buzzer as St. Charles takes a 2-0 lead heading into the second.

The St. Charles offense continues to click. Abby Wesner makes a nice spin and a deke to get through the defense before tossing in the goal to make it 3-0.

The Co-Op offense keeps the hits coming as Wesner tosses a pass to Allison Uchill who streaks up the middle and scores her third goal of the half. St. Charles leads 5-0.

Late the the quarter, St. Charles gets a restart off a penalty as Sydney Martelon runs in and add to the total as the Saints have taken control.

Just before halfime, St. Charles gets on the run as Hayden Caragher scores off the pass from Martelon to make it an 8-0 St. Charles lead.

Raquel Iampaglia gets the Redhawks on the board

Naperville Central needs some kind of a spark before halftime. Olivia Orf finds Raquel Iampaglia behind the net. The senior finds the net to get the Redhawks on the scoring column.

Just before halftime, Wesner and Uchill connect once again as St. Charles gets the goal back. Seven scores in the game for Uchill as St. Charles remains in control.

Still trailing in the fourth quarter, another Naperville Central senior makes her mark as Kate Schatz scores following a St. Charles penalty.

The Redhawks battle until the final whistle. Raquel Iampaglia scores her second goal of the game to make it a 13-3 game. That ends up being the final score as the St. Charles Co-Op runs out the clock and defeats Naperville Central. The Saints advance to face Benet Academy in the sectional semis while a great season for the Redhawks comes to a close.