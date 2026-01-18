The Valley 204 girls gymnastics Co-Op takes the win over Naperville North

The stars are out for Senior Night for Naperville North girls gymnastics, including Buster the Husky mascot. The Valley 204 Co-Op is the opponent as North wraps up the home portion of the schedule with a DVC showdown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Valley vaults itself into an early lead

The Valley starts things off on the vault with Lucia Caruso. She flies down the runway and skies over the vault with a double backflip and lands on her feet. A 9.10 is the top score in the event.

Teammate Stella Hutchinson takes a turn on the vault as well with a twisting roundoff as she lands with a skip. A strong 8.30 is the second-best score on the night. Hutchinson ties for second in the all-around.

Naperville North freshman Lydia Freeborn attempts a new vault routine, getting ready for the final weeks of the season. Her landing comes up a bit short, but she is pleased with the progress, earning an even 8.00 for the attempt.

Madi Moungey is strong for North in the all-around

Over to the uneven bars, where Madi Moungey swings her way to the top for Naperville North. The sophomore steadily gains momentum for the dismount, landing smoothly with an 8.90. Moungey goes on to win the all-around with a 33.30.

Kylie Ziegler heads to the bars for the Valley as she successfully swings onto the high bar before setting herself up for the smooth dismount. Ziegler drops in a 7.80. She also finishes in the top five in the floor exercise.

The top performer on the bars is the Valley’s Teagan Thacker. A quick spin to get momentum going around the high bar before making several rotations. A great landing caps off a 9.10.

Time to shift over to the balance beam with another Valley team member, Jade Woulfe. She calmly readies herself for the final dismount, ending with a twisting backflip and a strong landing. That adds 8.65 to the Valley total.

Naperville North gets a strong beam routine from Lydia Freeborn as she works hard to retain her balance with a series of cartwheels. A twisting front flip is successful as she secures an 8.20 to lead the Huskies.

Ella Buchenauer is performing well on both the bars and the beam. After earning an 8.50 on the bars, she secures another top-three finish on the beam. A pirouette before a twisting flip down to the floor from the edge of the beam. An 8.30 wraps up her night on a high note.

Wrapping up the meet on the floor exercise. Lily Ladaga from the Valley impresses with a series of back handsprings and tallies an 8.60, the second-best total in the event. She also earned an 8.25 on the vault earlier in the night.

Claire Roskos from Naperville North has seen her floor exercise performance improve throughout the season, scoring a 7.60 after a strong finish to her routine.

Teammate Johanna Hacker has a good night on the vault and floor with an 8.00 and an 8.35, respectively, in each event, tying for fourth in the all-around for the Huskies.

Caruso closes out another Valley victory

Lucia Caruso closes things out in style with a dynamic floor routine. A big twist on the end of her back handsprings delights the Senior Night crowd as Caruso dances her way to a 9.30, helping the Valley to a team victory 133.65 to 123.90.