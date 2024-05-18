The Valley boys lacrosse outlasts Marmion in the Sectional first round

The Valley boys lacrosse hosts Marimion in a Sectional first round matchup. The hosts enter as the seventh seed, and the Cadets are the 10th seed, as the winner takes on Naperville North in the Sectional Quarterfinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.



Jack Owen helps give The Valley an early 5-0 lead

The Valley wastes no time getting out to an early jump. A game of hot potato between Ben Seago and Chris Veal results in Jack Owen getting the ball and scoring on a quick wrister to give The Valley the early lead.

A couple of minutes later, it’s Veal who gets the ball and puts on the spin move, he clears and shoots for the net putting it in and extending the Valley’s lead up to 2-0.

They would extend their lead now up 4-0 before Jack Owen continues to get involved. This time he takes the pass from Zach Hayes and is left wide open to put it in and give the Valley a 5-0 lead towards the end of the first.

Pierson Darling helps keep Marmion boys lacrosse in the game

Marmion looks to gain the momentum back, this initial shot is blocked by Ryan Fleming but Pierson Darling is there for the rebound and puts Marmion on the board down 5-1.

Seconds later he’s far from done, with both sides fighting for the ball on the Valley’s side, Darling scoops the ball up and bounces it in for another goal to put them down at 5-2.

The Valley would keep them at bay for the moment, Dylan Beacom races down the sidelines and finds Owen who puts another in for the hat trick to make the score 6-2 for the Valley.

But the Cadets would line up a hat trick of their own. William Briden looks for a place to put the ball and passes it to Darling who bounces it again for another goal to cut Marmion’s deficit in half at 6-3.

However, the Valley looks to strike back, Kale Bergante zigs and zags his way through the Marmion defense and sends another in to give the Valley the 7-3 advantage.

It’s the Owen and Darling show in the first half and Jack Owen looks to gain the edge. He gets the low pass from Seago but fires another shot to the back of the net to give the Valley an 8-3 lead going into the half.

We fast forward to the fourth quarter with the Valley now in front 10-4. Darling looks to rally the other cadets as he gets the rebound and puts it over the goalies head to cut the lead in half now down 10-5.

Seconds later, the Cadets march in. This time it’s Anthony Massoth who shoots from the middle of the field but sends it in to make it a four point game now at 10-6.

Then off the face off Darling does what he’s been doing all day and that’s make plays. This time he steals the ball from a Valley player and gets another goal, his sixth of eight goals on the day as Marmion is now down 10-7.

The Valley boys lacrosse scores twice to pull away from Marmion and advance to the Sectional Quarterfinals

Now on the edge, the Valley looks to escape and they do, first with Zach Hayes shooting it into the bottom left corner of the net to put momentum back in the Valley side at 11-7.

Then off the face-off, Kale Bergante races down the other side and finds Owen who gets his sixth goal of the day. Marmion adds on a couple more goals from Darling, but it wasn’t enough as the Valley outlasts Marmion with a 12-9 triumph as they move on to the Sectional Quarterfinals against Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!