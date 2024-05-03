The Valley boys lacrosse takes care of Naperville Central for a second straight win

It’s time for a boys lacrosse matchup as The Valley hosts Naperville Central. In the previous game in April, The Valley won by four. The hosts beat St Charles North by one last time out, while Central lost to South Elgin. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

One minute into the match, The Valley attempts to strike first. Zach Hayes finds Alex Wohlfahrt in front who takes the shot but Central goalie Tony Fascia makes the save.

The Valley boys lacrosse scores first off a Zach Hayes goal

After a scoreless seven minutes, The Valley’s AJ Ramirez passes it to Zach Hayes. He works towards goal and scores to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

As the first quarter winds down, The Valley wants another tally. Kale Bergante passes to Logan Reyrao, and he tries to catch it, but instead deflects it for the score. A goal’s, a goal, and they go up two at the end of the first.

The Valley looks to keep the spark going on offense. Jack Owen, Mason Springer, and Chris Veal make the perfect trifecta. Veal’s shot gives them a 3-0 lead.

Jame Fogarty and Owen O’Rear get the Redhawks within two

Just two minutes later, the Redhawks respond. James Fogarty brings the long stick into the offensive zone and gets it to Owen O’Rear. The junior captain zips it in for Central’s first goal, as they’re down by two.

The Valley seeks to extend their lead, Bergante and AJ Ramirez work it to Zach Hayes who fakes and then fires away for his third goal! The Valley’s up 5-1 at the end of the first half.

After a skirmish with The Valley’s Drew McSpadden, Central’s Elias Bourgeois and Grayson Hale get the ball to Broden Oswald who sparks some life off a nice spin. The Redhawks trail by three.

The Valley boys lacrosse gets past Naperville Central for a second DVC win

Kickstarting the fourth quarter, The Valley works it around the offensive zone. They get it inside to Owen, and he buries it past the goalie. The visitors lead 7-2.

The Redhawks are running out of time, but Bourgeois has some space and lets it fly. He scores the long-distance goal, but the Redhawks are down by four.

With two minutes to go, Central senior Jake Matthews gets the ball in front and sneaks it in for the goal. It’s not enough, however, as The Valley takes down Naperville Central 7-4.