The Valley boys lacrosse wins comfortably against Naperville Central

The Valley boys lacrosse wins 14-8 led by a stellar defense that gives up just three goals during the first 41 minutes.

Time for some playoff lacrosse between two local teams as The Valley boys lacrosse takes on Naperville Central in a sectional first round matchup. The Valley took down Central in this same game last year and is looking to do it again. It’s also the first time that the Redhawks are hosting a playoff game since 2017.

Jack Owen puts up four goals in the first half

About 20 seconds into the game, The Valley’s Jack Owen creates something on his own. He slashes through three Redhawks and records the first goal of the night.

The Valley is now up 3-0 here and will add onto that, as it’s once again Owen charging from behind the net. The Valley extends its lead to 4-0 with just under four minutes left in the first.

Naperville Central is searching for its first goal on the night. A pass gets inside to Brodie Oswald, who underhands a shot to the back of the net. The Redhawks get on the board.

A couple of minutes later, Brock Culberson passes one off to Owen, who works the ball back to Culberson. He rips one from distance and goes top cheddar for the goal. The Valley now leads 5-1.

Redhawk, Declan Burke makes a move around the defender and heads in on goal. He fires one from a tough angle but puts some major power on the shot and gets the goal. Central still trails 5-2.

Owen dishes one off to Trent Selby who hesitates and makes a move around the Redhawk defender. Selby breaks through two Redhawks and scores to give The Valley a 6-2 lead to end the first.

Owen, once again causing chaos from behind the goal here. He backs into a Redhawk defender and muscles his way in to score this one. It’s his fourth goal of the game and brings The Valley lead to 8-2.

Culberson taking this one all the way from near midfield, he sends a leaping running shot and it’s too much to handle for the Redhawk goalie. Culberson’s goal gives The Valley a 9-2 lead into halftime.

The Valley hangs on

Freshman, Kale Bergante avoids not just one, but two defenders as he squeezes between both. He fires away and gets the bouncing shot to go in. Bergante records his second goal of the night.

The Redhawks are trying to find some momentum late in the third quarter. Grayson Hale gets the pass and is able to give Central its first goal since the first quarter.

Central goalie, Brayden Macko gets the save here, but here comes Owen from behind the goal. He runs in and ultimately puts the game away for The Valley. Owen celebrates with his teammates and counts to six, as he scored six goals on the night. The Valley defeats Naperville Central 14-8 and will play number one seed Benet Academy on Monday night.

