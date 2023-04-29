The Valley girls lacrosse edges past Naperville North

The Valley girls lacrosse does just enough in the second half to get by Naperville North in DVC girls lacrosse. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

In DVC girls lacrosse, The Valley faces the Huskies of Naperville North over at Metea Valley.

Both teams going back and forth

We start in the middle of the first quarter with The Valley leading the Huskies 4-2. North’s Annie Wittner cuts the deficit as she gets around the defender and scores from close range to make it 4-3.

The Valley scores here as Callie Shaw gets her shot off right in front of the goal to make it 5-3.

This time, Sophia Morgan gets on the score sheet doing it all herself weaving past defenders and putting the ball in the back of the net. The Valley now leads by two.

The Huskie strike back as Helena Siska goes the distance from midfield and scores to make it 6-5. Naperville North now only down by 1.

Sofia Zeiml leading the way

The Valley answers right back. Sofia Zeiml takes advantage of the penalty restart, putting the ball in the back of the net to make it 7-5.

Naperville North continues to fight as Hayley Swatland works the Valley defender and gets the shot off that finds the top corner. They lead by one.

The second quarter continues to go back and forth as Zeiml again finds the net with her second goal on a restart to make it 8-6 in the Valley’s favor.

Callie Shaw extends the Valley lead as Zeiml attacks the Huskies defense and passes it to Shaw right in front of goal to finish and make it 9-6.

The Valley seals the victory as Alyssa Xie finds the net late in the second quarter. They defeat Naperville North 11-7 in conference play.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!