The Valley girls lacrosse holds off late charge from Geneva in sectional quarterfinals

The Valley girls lacrosse survives against Geneva after the Vikings go on a second half surge in the sectional quarterfinal.

The girls lacrosse playoffs continue in the sectional quarterfinal round. The Valley girls lacrosse is the three seed and playing host for this matchup with the six seed, Geneva. The Valley knocked off the Vikings earlier this month by a score of 16-6.

The Valley gets off to a strong start

The Valley lacrosse with an early 1-0 lead. Geneva looking to even things up off the reset, but Bella Kerr makes the save at point blank range and sends the ball the other way.

A few minutes later, the Valley is able to add onto the lead as Kelly Clish drives left and scores on the bouncer. A nifty goal as it’s now a 2-0 advantage in favor of the Valley.

As the first half winds down, Sophia Morgan patiently waits for her chance before breaking towards the net and adding on another goal. The Valley goes up 3-0.

Just before halftime, Marley Haynes makes a spin past a Geneva defender and fires a pass to Milena Williamson who scores to put her team up 4-0 at the break.

Geneva comes roaring back in the second half

About ten minutes into the second half, Geneva gets on the board for the first time. Sarah Branstad passes from behind the goal to Samantha Kresler as the Vikings get on the board with a one-timer.

A little over a minute later, Kresler makes a high arching pass to Olivia Holmes who catches and fires to cut the lead in half. Geneva trailing just 4-2 with 15 minutes remaining.

Sophia Morgan looking to help the Valley extend the lead with an attempt off a reset, but goalie Alissa Borowski makes the stop to give her team a chance.

Geneva in search of another goal as Madeline Diamond comes from behind the net, but Bella Kerr makes a big stop of her own to keep it a two goal game.

Under three minutes left, the Valley trying to hang on, Kresler once again finds Holmes and Geneva has battled back and now trail just 4-3 in the final minutes.

Geneva regains possession in the final 15 seconds, scrambling to get a shot as the clock winds down. Emily Shield and Delaney Bannack put the pressure on, just trying to run out the clock by keeping the ball on the turf. Milena Williamson charges in to help knock the ball loose as the clock finally runs out. The Valley hangs on to win a thriller over Geneva. St. Charles East awaits in the sectional semifinals.

