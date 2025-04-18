The Valley girls lacrosse strikes fast and often in win over Neuqua

It’s all District 204 on Wednesday night as The Valley girls lacrosse takes on Neuqua Valley in the first conference matchup of the season. The Valley enters at 5-4, looking to continue their dominance in this rivalry after winning both games last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Valley girls lacrosse sets the tone early with relentless offensive pressure

The Valley wastes no time getting to work. Katherine Madden charges past a pair of Neuqua defenders and bounces one into the net for a quick 1-0 lead.

Up 3-0 early, the Valley offense starts to roll. Sydney Shield feeds it to Sophia Morgan, who surveys the defense and finds a cutting Madden. The senior spins and buries her second goal of the game. It’s 4-0 Valley just three minutes in.

Trailing 4-1, Wildcat captain Ella Dabezic slows things down and then finds fellow captain Kaylie Gilmartin, who flicks a shot in to get Neuqua on the board.

Neuqua finds a spark but the valley keeps the pace unmatched

But the Valley strikes back almost instantly. Freshman Ella Guzaski flies into the arc but just misses on a quick shot. She regathers and resets with Kelly Clish, who quickly gives it back to Guzaski. The freshman capitalizes this time, making it 5-1 just 15 seconds after Neuqua’s goal.

Still in the first quarter, Clish finds Morgan, who goes to work on her own. She darts right, gets a step on the defender, and rips a shot from a tough angle—Valley up 7-1 with an offensive onslaught.

Late in the first, Addison Tedrow works from behind the net for Neuqua. She spots a cutting Dabezic, who scores to stop the bleeding. Still, the Valley holds a commanding 8-2 lead after one.

The second quarter brings more of the same. Morgan and Clish connect again—Clish reads the defense and sneaks one past the goalie to make it 12-4.

Guzaski’s breakaway seals a statement win for The Valley girls lacrosse

Off a loose ball scramble, Guzaski comes away with possession and finds Morgan entering the arc. Morgan bounces one in over the goalie’s shoulder to stretch the lead to 13-5 at halftime.

The Valley doesn’t need much more to go right, but here comes a breakaway. Guzaski gets behind the defense, beats the last defender at midfield, and cruises into the arc. She draws a crowd but has no problem zipping in another goal.

The Valley cruises to a dominant 20-6 win and improves to 6-4 on the season.