The Valley’s boys’ bowling team collects its first win over Hinsdale Central

As the boys bowling season begins, several teams are still in search of their first win of the season. Two of those teams face off at Fox Bowl in Hinsdale Central and the Valley’s Co-op. The Red Devils face a DVC team for the second day in a row after falling to Naperville Central on Wednesday, while the Valley’s look to rebound after losing their home opener to Yorkville. Both sides look to pick up momentum for the second week of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams start strong

The teams waste no time getting the action rolling. Derek Wayne for the Valley’s is a straight shooter to start, throwing the ball up the middle and right on target to lead off with a strike.

On the next pair over is Red Devil David Waterman, who started yesterday’s match with a frame one strike. This shot has a different roll, taking a trip down to Brooklyn, but the ensuing pin action sees the nine-pin fall for the strike.

Austin Lynch starts strong for the Valley’s. After missing a spare in the first frame, he hits five in a row, bringing tons of energy to the Co-op’s sidelines. He ends game one with his best on the day at 186.

Joining him is teammate Brody Kot facing a tough 1-2-4-6-10 spare. The junior throws it right into the pocket, and he trips all five down for the conversion.

The home team gains the advantage

A few frames later, his strike shot is light in the pocket, leaving up the 5-pin, but cue the messenger special, and he bags the strike. He ties Lynch with a 186, as the two lead the Valley’s to a strong start.

Back with the Red Devils as Will Pitts looks to get the slingshots firing. He gets that into effect in game two, rolling a double as Hinsdale Central looks to catch back up to the Valley’s.

Samy El-Sayad counters on the same pair. This shot from the lefty two-hander heads towards Brooklyn, but he has corner pin swag tipping down the seven pin. He takes it in heading back to the sidelines, as he finishes with a 436 series.

His teammate Conner Banks likes that approach. Banks goes up the middle and hits Brooklyn from the opposite side, but it’s a mirrored reflection of El-Sayad’s shot with corner pin swag on the ten-pin. He is pumped up back to the sidelines with his best on the day at 134.

The Valley’s look to put it away in game three, and Harish Ramasubramanian helps with that. He lights the fuse with this throw, and the result is an explosion of pins like dynamite. He ends the day with his best of the match at 172.

But Hinsdale Central doesn’t go down easy. Andrew Wagner ends the third game strong, rolling these two strikes down, and bringing the hype up for the Red Devils. He finishes the game with a 165 and is excited to show off with his teammates.

Brady Kot powers The Valley’s to victory

The highest score of the day belongs to Red Devil Benn Westerberg. In game three, he rolls a clean game, including a hambone entering the tenth frame. Westerberg’s performance nets him his personal best score of 237.

But leading the match in series is the Valley’s Brody Kot. After a down game two, he rebounds nicely with a 195 and an overall series of 538. His efforts help lead the Valley’s to the top, as they claim their first win of the season, 2,321-1,612 over Hinsdale Central. The Valley’s enjoy a weekend off before heading on the road Tuesday, facing DeKalb in their first DVC match.

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