Thornton boys basketball holds off Benet Academy in When Sides Collide showdown

When Sides Collide is here at Benet Academy as the Redwings come in fresh off a win over Notre Dame the night before. However, this matchup will be a tall task as Benet will host Thornton, led by University of Illinois commit Morez Johnson. The Wildcats come in with a 17-2 record for this highly anticipated clash.

Both teams go on a game of runs

The Redwings trail 6-5 in the first quarter, but Blake Fagbemi puts on all the English he can on this lay up and that gives Benet a 7-6 edge.

The Wings are on an 8-0 run leading 13-6 but the Wildcats put a stop to it with Chase Abraham who sinks a three from near the top of the key.

Then Isaiah Green starts another game of runs as this three-ball that puts the Wildcats up 14-13 after one, which also caps off an 8-0 run for the boys in purple.

Thornton Unleashes Morez Johnson

Morez Johnson goes to work in the second quarter as the big man steals the ball and the runway is clear for takeoff as Johnson throws it down.

One of the top recruits in the class of 2026, Gabe Sularski makes the best of a low scoring contest by laying in another basket. The Redwings trail 22-20 at the break.

Johnson keeps on attacking the post be making tough shots near the paint to add on to his 21 point night.

The Wings are in need of help offensively so they call up Daniel Pauliukomis who lays one in as Benet hangs tough and trails 29-26.

Thornton hits the gas with more scoring

Thornton stays on the gas pedal and Green remains on point from three. That has the Wildcats up by ten and that forces Benet to call a timeout.

Pauliukonis is doing everything to help his team, so he takes a three and sink to get Benet back within five.

With the third quarter coming to a conclusion, Green ends its style with a buzzer-beater three. Wildcats go back up by double digits, leading 43-33.

Isaiah Green is showing no mercy and his floater adds to the fun and the Wildcats lead 52-35.

Redwings hope to stay alive in the fourth

Benet won’t go away quietly as Blake Fagbemi hits another trifecta, hoping to start something up.

New possession, same Fagbemi as he pulls up and hits the bucket with a bounce to make the deficit 52-41. Fagbemi with 19 in the game to lead the Redwings.

However the night was all Thornton as Green lays in one for a 26-point outing. Despite the late surge from Benet, the Wildcats are victorious 63-54 in a matchup between two top tier programs.

