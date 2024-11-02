Three first half goals guide Benet boys soccer to sectional title over Wheaton Academy

It’s the sectional championship as two-seed Benet Academy boys soccer takes on one-seed Wheaton Academy. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 win in penalty kicks against Rockford Boylan. Wheaton Academy is coming off its 3-1 win against Belvidere North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bergnach records first half brace for Benet soccer against Wheaton Academy

Approaching the halfway mark, Senior Forward Brendan Bergnach splits the two defenders while sneaking past the goalie for the second goal of the game. The Redwings are up 2-0 after an earlier Sergio Polanco goal.

Moments later, Wheaton is looking to cut into the Benet lead. After a nice pass to Warrior Gabe Stein Rodrigues, Rodrigues is able to find his teammate with the perfect pass. Before the Warrior can get up a shot, Redwings goalie Patrick Stasch is able to snag the ball to keep Wheaton off the scoreboard.

Less than 12 minutes in the first half, Benet is able to dribble past the Wheaton defense which gives the Redwings another shot opportunity. Warrior goalie Connor Riddle catches the ball to deny the Redwings the goal.

With two minutes left until the second half, Benet is looking to capitalize on their free-kick opportunity. The ball travels high in the air, ending up in the perfect place for Bergnach to attack the goal. The Redwings’ shot is just out of the reach of Warrior Riddle as Bergnach scores his second goal of the first half. Benet leads 3-0 going into the end of the first half.

The Redwings win its first Boys Soccer IHSA Sectional title since 2019

Almost halfway through the second half, both team’s defenses denied the chance for shot opportunities. Benet’s Bergnach is able to push through the Wheaton defense after the nice header. Warrior Riddle denies Bergnach his third goal, keeping the score 3-0.

A few minutes later, Redwing Matthew Donaghey is running down the left side as he looks to add to the Redwings’ lead. Wheaton’s Riddle steps up to deflect the shot attempt away.

Attacking the left side once again, Declan Crist works towards the Wheaton box. The Redwing is slowed down as Andrew Lopez stops it, but he turns it over. Benet’s Teddy Nawrocki places one to Sean Boyle who sets up Bergnach as he nutmegs the Wheaton goalie for the hat trick! Benet is leading 4-0 with just under 20 minutes in the second half.

With three minutes left in the game, Wheaton’s Mason Brooke is at the spot for a free kick. His kick finds teammate Finn Ruch with the header for the Wheaton goal. The Warriors are able to avoid the shutout but are defeated 4-1. Benet Academy are sectional champions for the first time since 2019!