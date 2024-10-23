Three goals help Naperville Central get by Neuqua Valley in the boys soccer regional semifinal

The postseason for boys soccer is underway as Neuqua Valey and Naperville Central collide in the regional semifinal. Both met in the regular season, where the Redhawks took care of business 4-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Eli Jarrell from Naperville Central tries out a free kick, but Wildcat goalie Oskar Marcinkowski makes the save to stop the attack.

The Wildcats take it the other way going into the box, but the Central defense steps in, with Connor Waite denying entry on Ebraheem Yagmore’s strike.

Now Neuqua gets a free-kick opportunity with Oliver Brosnahan but doesn’t find its home even with a head attempt by Peter Kim. Both teams go into intermission scoreless.

Nate Laird scores first for Central

The Wildcats start the second half attacking in the Redhawk zone, but Waite slides and makes another great save. Then Waite punts the ball to Nate Laird, who strikes the net with his right foot, and it goes in for the goal. It’s 1-0 Redhawks.

However, one is not enough for Naperville Central. Matias Jacobs finds Ryan Lafferty, who sneaks his shot into goal, doubling the Redhawk’s lead to 2-0.

The Wildcats need a goal to stay in it but Waite stays in position for yet another save to keep the goose egg on the board.

Three goals help Naperville Central to the regional final

Two goals are nice, three is even better and for Laird, he doubles his fun kicking his second goal of the game into the net. Naperville Central boys soccer moves on with a 3-0 win over Neuqua Valley and will face Romeoville in the regional final in a rematch of the 2022 3A state championship game.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!