Three goals in the second half helps Naperville Central boys soccer get past Neuqua Valley

A calm and comfortable early fall evening as Naperville Central boys soccer holds a 3-1-3 record and hosts the 2-1-1 Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. Last season it was the Redhawks who won 4-1 over the Wildcats.

Nathan Laird gives Naperville Central boys soccer the first-half lead over Neuqua

Naperville Central gets their offense going first. Nolan Ewanic dribbling on the left side passes it in the middle to Nathan Laird but it misses hit foot and there is no shot. The score remains 0-0.

Minutes later, on a breakaway, Laird this time ships it over the Neuqua Valley goalkeeper and it is in the back of the net as the Redhawks lead 1-0.

Dominic Landato has the ball on his foot racing toward the goal, but the defense of Naperville Central gets in the way and interrupts the shot.

Moments later It’s Landato again who tries to get past the Redhawk defense. They make it difficult and it deflects out for a Neuqua Valley corner, but the Wildcats fail to score.

Following the defense stands, Seth Lendzion cribbling inside the box passes it back to the middle for Chase Adams, who has his shot stopped by Oskar Marcinkowski. It is 1-0 at the half.

Ewanic records a second-half brace for the red and white

In the Second half, the Wildcats wasted no time attacking. Wes Karubus has the ball on his foot, but Connor Waite comes out of the box and makes the save.

Landato trying again to add the first goal for Neuqua Valley is alone, one-on-one with a big opportunity, but Bryce Dodsworth disrupts the shot and Naperville Central’s defense comes up big yet again.

Nolan Ewnaic puts the finishing touches to the game as he scores not one, but two second-half goals. The striker gets perfect passes from his teammates to help grab a 4-0 win and gain ground on the DVC standings.