Three second half goals lift Prairie Ridge past Benet in Boys Soccer Super Sectional

It’s a rainy class 2A Super-Sectional at Wheaton Academy in a battle between Prairie Ridge and Benet boys soccer. The Redwings come in on a 12-match unbeaten streak, defeating top-seeded Wheaton Academy 4-1 in the sectional, and are in the super-sectional round for the first time since 2019. The Wolves are on a 7-match winning streak and knocked out four-seed Wauconda 3-0. Let’s see who will punch their ticket to the State Semifinals on Friday! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Knoll puts the Wolves on the board and Khazen responds with great chip

The Wolves turnover the ball and Benet comes up with it. Jack Wesley decides to rip a shot from a distance, but goalkeeper Christopher Zinevich holds on to it.

Redwings captain Jack Kuelthau tries to clear the ball but mistimes it and Anthony Castro speeds up on the attack for Prairie Ridge. He gets taken down in the box by Benet defender Danny Sterba and the referee awards the Wolves a penalty kick.

Henry Knoll steps up for the black-and-white, Benet goalkeeper Patrick Stasch makes the initial save but gives up a rebound, and Knoll slots it into the back of the net. Prairie Ridge strikes first.

With under a minute to go in the half, the Wolves turn the ball over once again as the White and Red look to capitalize. Mark Ndrio finds Mathew Donaghey, and he crosses the ball into the box. Sean Boyle shoots, but a Prairie Ridge defender blocks it. Will Khazen gets the rebound, and scores off a great chip! The perfect touch ties the game up at one heading into the halftime break.

Prairie Ridge scores three goals to pull away from Benet and Advance to the IHSA State Semifinals

The Wolves are on the attack, and Knoll cuts through three defenders with some nice footwork and buries the ball past Stasch for the goal. Knoll’s brace puts the Wolves up 2-1 early in the second half.

Corner kick chance for Benet as Donaghey sends this one into the box. The ball bounces around before Prairie Ridge gets called for a handball and the referee awards the Redwings a penalty kick!

A chance for Benet to tie the game here and its Jack Wesley who takes the pen. He shoots but misses wide left. Prairie Ridge still leads by one.

Moments later, the Redwings give up a penalty kick at the other end of the field. Stasch stops Matthew Fireng, but just like the previous Wolves pen, Fireng scores off the rebound.

Prairie Ridge would add another goal by Nicolas Flaugher to make it 4-1 for the Wolves. Jack Wesley tries to make something happen for the white and red and blasts a shot towards goal but Zinevich secures it for the save.

Prairie Ridge defeats Benet soccer and extends its winning streak to 8 matches. The Wolves win the Super-Sectional, advancing to the IHSA state semifinals, where they’ll take on the De La Salle on Friday.