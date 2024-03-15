Three unanswered goals help Naperville Central girls soccer take down Burlington Central

With head coach Troy Adams rocking a flashy jacket, Naperville Central girls soccer is ready to kick off the season against the Burlington Central Rockets. Last year, Naperville Central walked away with a 2-1 victory when the teams met last March. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central soccer trails early to Burlington Central

Just two minutes into the action, Nicole Sacek gains control, and then threads the needle with a pass to Malia Shen, who sends it into the corner of the net. The Redhawks strike early, off a nice pass and finish.

Later in the half, Rocket, Mekenzie Rogers takes control just outside the box, makes a quick move inside, and then fires it past the goalie with her left foot. It’s knotted up 1-1 with 13 minutes left in the half.

Now with under two minutes to go in the half, Rogers is on the attack again. This time, she loads up from 30 yards out and bends one in the top corner of the net. Her first-half brace gives the Rockets a 2-1 lead at the break.

Redhawks score three unanswered goals to take down the Rockets

Moving on to the second half, Emerson Burke crosses one over the middle to Shen and she’s able to redirect it right past the goalkeeper. It’s her second goal of the game and it ties things up at 2-2, 12 minutes into the second half.

Later on, the Redhawks have an opportunity off a corner kick. Madison Lee boots it over the middle, and after a couple of deflections, it finds the foot of Sacek who puts it home. Naperville Central regains a 3-2 advantage with 20 minutes left to play.

With just a minute left in the game, the Redhawks have another corner kick. This time, it’s Nicole Smith at the far post and she notches the fourth Central goal. That seals the deal, as Naperville Central girls soccer score three unanswered to win 4-2 over Burlington Central on opening night.

