Timothy Christian boys soccer stuns Benet Academy in overtime thriller to win 2A sectional title

First year Benet Academy boys soccer coach Matt Klosterman has led the Redwings to the 2A sectional championship against Timothy Christian. The Trojans have been a power in class 1A but are in search of their first ever sectional title up in class 2A.

Benet puts the pressure on early

In the early going, Benet puts the pressure on the Timothy Christian defense as Drew Fieldman flips a shot near the right post. It’s just a foot wide with Peter Buikema there to make sure the ball stays out of the net.

Later in the half, the Trojans have not gotten many good looks at the net. Owen Wise takes an attempt from deep but Drew Connell has it all the way to make the save. The game heads to halftime all tied up at 0-0.

Both offenses find the net in the second half

About a minute into the second half, the Redwings turn it over and the Trojans pounce. Hendrik De Vries takes the ball away and slides a shot past Connell into the net for the first score of the game. It’s the first goal given up by the Benet defense in the post season.

Just a few minutes later, Benet looks for the response. Benet forward Brendan Bergnach collects the ball and fires a missel into the top right corner to tie the game 1-1. The Redwings seize the momentum right back.

Under ten minutes to play, Mark Ndrio drops a pass ahead to Bergnach who waits and fires but it sails too high over the crossbar. A near miss sends us into overtime still knotted at 1-1.

Timothy Christian takes advantage of lone chance in overtime

Early in the first overtime session, Owen Wise with a free kick from just outside the penalty box. He keeps it low through the wall of defenders. Drew Connell gets a hand on it but the ball slips into the net. The Trojans take the lead with a little over 16 minutes to play in the overtime.

Still in the first OT, Jack Kuelthau gets a good look as he fights through the defense. Peter Buikema makes a sliding save to maintain the lead.

Just before the end of the first overtime period. Nick Roe with a free kick hoping to tie the score for the Redwings, but his curving attempt stays too high and we head to the second overtime with Timothy Christian clinging to the 2-1 lead.

Under two minutes left, Drew Fieldman has a corner kick for the Redwings. He lofts a high pass to the middle where Kuelthau gets a head on it, but Buikema leaps and knocks the ball out of harms way.

Under 30 seconds to play, Benet frantically trying to attack the net. A sliding pass goes to the middle to Nick Roe who finds Nick Nirtaut who sends one to the net. It’s saved by Buikema but Nirtaut follows and scores on the rebound. But hold everything. Nirtaut is called for offsides on the initial pass from Roe. The goal is called back and that essentially ends the game. Timothy Christian moves on to the supersectional and wins the sectional championship over Benet Academy in a wild game by the score of 2-1.