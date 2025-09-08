Tournament of Champions sees Naperville North boys soccer victorious over New Trier in a close match

It’s a cool fall evening, and we are at Naperville North for the first-ever Tournament of Champions in boys soccer. The tournament is organized by North boys’ Coach Jim Konrad as the Huskies are at home facing New Trier. Each of the 10 teams that competed in this tournament has won at least one state title. Although there is no Champion crowned this year, the Huskies are undefeated after the first two games of tournament play, triumphing over both Lyons and Hinsdale Central. This is the first matchup of the Trevians versus the Huskies in twenty-five years! Let’s kick it off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Josh Pederson scores a screamer to put Naperville Boys Soccer ahead in the Tournament of Champions

Three minutes in, and the Huskies look to strike first. Senior midfielder Dylan Healy chips the ball, and New Trier’s Zach Myers sends it back. Huskie Kalan Gaccione heads the ball to teammate Andrew Hebron, who returns it to Healy with another header. New Trier shows strong defensive crossfire, but Anthony Flores passes to Josh Pederson. Pederson fires away from long range and finds the back of the net! Huskes are on the board first, and it’s 1-nil.

Just seven minutes later, Huskies are on the offensive again. North’s Arnav Nagpal battles Trevians’ Calyx Hoover. Nagpal passes to Sam Hess, who dishes it to Anthony Flores. Flores strikes to teammate Brian Biederman, who secures another North goal! The Huskies lead 2-0.

Still in the first half, New Trier is gaining steam. Zach Myers throws in, attempting to connect with teammate Aidan McConnell. North’s goalkeeper, Jack Bouska, catches it and gets the stop. The blue and orange are still up by two!

New Trier boys soccer makes it a game before the half, but North responds to open the second

The Trevians continue to gain momentum. New Trier midfielder Ryan Schneider converts the corner kick into a goal and passes the Huskies. The Trevians trail by one at the half.

Now in the second half, the Huskies are on the move. Josh Pederson crosses to Anthony Flores, who times his run perfectly and heads it in! Huskies now lead by two with the score at 3-1.

The white and blue are on the defensive. Lucas Yoshitani’s free kick almost leads to a goal off a header. North’s goalkeeper Jack Bouska makes a great stop!

The score is now 3-2, and the Trevians are riding the energy from another goal in the second half, with senior Calyx Hoover looking to make the scoreboard level. Hoover goes for the strike, but it doesn’t find the net.

In the first year’s Tournament of Champions soccer tournament, the Naperville North Huskies remain undefeated in tourney play, winning the match 3-2, continuing their record to 4-0-2 on the season. The Huskies will next face DeKalb.