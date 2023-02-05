Trinity Jones threading the needle

On this Play of the Week, Trinity Jones shows why she’s one of the best freshman in the state. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North and Naperville Central girls basketball are in a crosstown showdown with the Redhawks looking for a big win as head coach Andy Nussbaum is honored with his 700th win that he achieved last month.

Huskies trying to stay in this one as Kendall Johnson dishes it to Natalie Frempong who steps into a three and nails it.

Trinity Jones picks up the loose ball then fires an absolute laser of a pass to Erin Hackett for the layup. She threw that all the way from half court and put some heat on it as well.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

