Two first half goals carry Naperville North boys soccer over Metea

After scoring four goals against Fremd, Naperville North boys soccer travels to Metea Valley on a rainy early-season DVC matchup. It’s the first meeting of the year between the two conference favorites, as Metea looks to defend home field and get the upset against the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Two first-half goals from Hess and Stokes give Naperville North boys soccer a 2-0 lead at halftime

North is attacking as Jaxon Stokes plays a ball into the box. Brian Biederman corrals the ball and flicks it over to Anthony Flores. Flores lines up the first shot of the game but it sails over the net. Still 0-0 early on.

It’s the senior Connor Hanrahan’s turn with the ball now as he passes midfield. A quick move gets him past the Metea defender as it ping-pongs from Radeke to Dylan Healy who flies one up in the air to Stokes. Stokes tries to make a play but Mustang goalkeeper Patrick Maroney plows into him, and the ref points to the spot—penalty to North.

Sam Hess gets the call for the penalty and he wastes no time beating Maroney low to the left side. 1-0 North with 12 minutes left in the first half.

Jack Bouska takes over in the midfield and the senior connects with Stokes who beats the Mustang defenders to knock in the second goal of the half for North. 2-0 Huskies.

Metea looks to cut into the lead before the half as Cole Hatfield cuts towards the middle and takes a shot that ends wide right of the goal. Huskies keep their lead into halftime.

Jack Bouska helps keep Naperville North undefeated with 12 wins

Into the second half now, Stokes takes another look at goal but his shot is saved by Maroney and then cleared off the line by Langdon Kot to keep the Huskies from scoring their third.

Towards the end of the match, Sahil Kahre takes a free kick but the attempt is knocked away by Bouska. Bouska helps lead the shutout as North remains unbeaten on the year.