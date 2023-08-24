Two golfers break 40 to help Neuqua Valley girls golf putt past rival Metea Valley

A scorching hot day on the links means the umbrellas are out for a DVC matchup. Metea Valley putts their way to Orchard Valley, looking to bounce back after falling to Naperville North the day before. The Mustangs take on Neuqua Valley girls golf who hopes to swing their way to a 2-0 DVC record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua gets busy making shots right away

Wildcat golfer Evan Ashley lines up her fringe putt on hole 2 and takes a good roll that inches close to the pin. Ashley evens the hole with a par.

Neuqua’s Ruthie Martin is in an uphill battle with a long par attempt. Although her putt breaks perfectly to make it way all the way home into the cup. Martin golfs a 48 but that’s one way to keep your score low.

We’re busy on the 2nd hole and it’s Madison Wigfield for Metea Valley who also sinks a solid par putt from ten feet out.

Back to Wigfield this time with a fairway shot on hole 4. A good shot for Wigfield helps her to an overall performance of 41, the lowest score of the match for the Mustangs.

Going back to Evan Ashley, whose ball is just off the fairway but that’s no problem as long her swing gets to the green and rolls right into your frame. She golfs the second-lowest score for the Wildcats with a 39.

Mady Coffey has a par chance on the fourth hole, and it takes a slight spin but it goes into the cup. Coffey goes on to collect a round of 41.

Rebecca Wu’s turn for a par and it’s good. She had a mission on hole number four and completes it right in the middle of the cup.

Metea Valley maintains their swing on hole 6

Metea gets busy on the 6th hole as Pranvi Kakkar takes advantage of the par three with a nice tee shot that hits the green. Kakkar makes par on the hole golfs a 42.

Here’s the other Wigfield in McKenna who just like Kakkar, also gets a good tee shot that lands on the dance floor. She golfs a 48, the third best score of the Mustangs.

Wildcats end the round strong

Here’s the leading scorer overall on the day in Rebecca Wu. She may not get pick up this birdie as it just misses by an inch but she still keeps her cool and finishes with a round of 38.

Wildcats get some strong showing on the 9th hole with Gauri Bhanot, who makes a solid par and walks away with a 40.

Sophie Lagman ends the day and the highlight with a par for herself and the Neuqua girls golf powers their way to a commanding win over Metea Valley by a score of 158-182.

