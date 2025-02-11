Tyreek Coleman and Moses Wilson lift Waubonsie basketball to new heights

At Waubonsie Valley, it has become as predictable as the final buzzer: Tyreek Coleman dribbles, Moses Wilson soars, and another highlight-reel alley-oop sends the crowd into a frenzy. But for these seniors, who have led the Warriors to a remarkable 52-4 record over two seasons, their aerial display is more than just basketball theatrics – it’s a visible sign of a friendship that’s lifted an entire program to new heights. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Tyreek Coleman and Moses Wilson meet as two freshmen trying to find their footing

“I say we play on the same wavelength,” said Coleman. “When I drive downhill, it might look like I did it on purpose, but it’s all him. He sees where I’m dribbling, cuts at the right time, and I just put the ball on the money.”

That wavelength didn’t spark by accident. Four years ago, Coleman and Wilson were just two freshmen trying to find their footing – Coleman, a Kentucky transplant, and Wilson a transfer from Wheaton North. They found each other in social studies class, where a simple friendship quickly evolved into something special.

“We were both new, getting acclimated to the area,” Coleman recalls. “We hit it off in class, got to the court and the chemistry was there. That’s my right-hand man.”

Their bond strengthened through countless hours of workouts at Waubonsie and summer ball with the Illinois Wolves. Now, with Coleman’s 6’7 wingspan orchestrating from the point, and Wilson’s lanky 6’4 frame soaring on the wing, they anchor Waubonsie’s ferocious 1-2-2 zone defense. But, it’s their offensive highlights that keep bringing fans to their feet.

“He’s like a brother to me,” said Wilson. “Off the court, we’re boys, hanging out in school together, and then on the court, everything just clicks naturally. It makes everything ten times easier, I couldn’t wish for a better point guard.”

The WV dynamic duo that has put Waubonsie Valley on the map

The numbers tell the story of their impact. Last season, the Warriors’ 23-0 start was capped off with the program’s first conference title in 21 years and a regional championship. This year, the duo has helped power the Warriors to another 22-0 start to the season. They currently sit No.7 in the Class 4A rankings with sights set on another DVC crown and an even deeper postseason run.

Coleman, who committed to Illinois State this past fall, is averaging 19.7 points, 4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2 steals per game while climbing to eighth in school history for scoring and sixth in assists. He can finish in the top three in assists, and potentially end up as the top playmaker in program history.

Wilson’s growth has been equally impressive, leaping from 9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game last season to 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3 steals as a senior. The acrobatic forward has also received three Divison Two offers and has been repeatedly mentioned as one of the most underrated recruits in the state.

For Waubonsie Head Coach, Andrew Schweitzer, their legacy extends beyond the win column.

“They’re obviously special on the court, but it’s more than that,” said Schweitzer. “Their mental understanding of the game, their ability to pull other guys in – it’s next level. These guys have helped bring this program to a place we’d like to stay.”

Coleman says basketball is “Something I do, not who I am.”

Whenever Coleman is on the court, he understands that playing the game is a privilege. In a time when many high school stars put on intense game faces and ice-cold stares, Coleman is a little different. He slices through defenses like any elite player, but he does it with a smile, and his joy for the game is seen through every basket and assist.

“My dad taught me that basketball is just something I do, not who I am,” said Coleman. “Once I let that sink in, I started to play this game just knowing that it can be taken away. I play it as a privilege. So every time I get that opportunity to get in between these lines, I’m going to go 100%. I can’t do anything but be happy – Win or lose, it’s a great time”

As Coleman and Wilson’s high school careers come to an end, their focus remains on one final mission.

“We took a heartbreaking loss in our playoffs last year and this year in the offseason we just said we don’t want to feel that again,” said Coleman.

Whatever this postseason brings for the Warriors, the impact of their dynamic duo will echo long after their final alley-oop.