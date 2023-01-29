Tyreek Coleman with some English around the basket

On this Play of the Week, Tyreek Coleman shows some nice touch around the rim. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We got a DVC clash at Waubonsie Valley High School as the Warriors host the Metea Valley Mustangs in the latest Eola rivalry showdown. The Mustangs defeated the Warriors last month in overtime and are on a four-game winning streak while the Warriors have won two in a row.

He takes the ball past half-court, crosses over, then gets all the way to the cup to put some English on this bucket. A smooth finish by Coleman getting it to go off the glass.

In the end, it’s all Warriors. Langendorf goes down the court and has to fight off the double team to pass to Chtilianov. He drives and dishes it back to Langendorf who puts in the bucket. Waubonsie puts on a strong performace at home, avenging its loss to Metea and cruising to a 64-41 victory for its third win in a row.

