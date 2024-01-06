Tyreek Coleman’s three at the buzzer caps off a dominant third quarter for Waubonsie

Tyreek Coleman’s three for Waubonsie Valley to beat the third-quarter buzzer is this week’s Boys Play of the Week. The undefeated Warriors hosted rivals Neuqua Valley for a DVC matchup. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Tyreek Coleman’s three gives Waubonsie the momentum

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Coleman grabs the defensive rebound and bursts up the court. He crosses over behind the back and hits the pull up three as time expires. It gave Waubonsie a 42-40 lead going into the fourth quarter, after trailing by nine at halftime.

We’ll get one more look at Coleman’s effort, who on the night, scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds. The Warriors went on to win 56-50.

