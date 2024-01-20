Valley Co-Op Girls Gymnastics takes home a Senior Night win over Naperville Central

The Valley 204 co-op gymnastics team honors their seniors in the final home meet of the winter and hopes to celebrate the evening with a win over Naperville Central. The Redhawks are coming off a crosstown victory over Naperville North one week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start with Naperville Central’s Alana Williams on the vault who attempts a front-hand spring half and that’s good enough for a 8.4. She is the best vaulter on the night for the Redhawks.

We flip to the Valley co-op’s Xara Gin, who does a similar attempt but bumps up the style, which lands her an 8.7.

The best vault score comes from Ella Buchenauer from the Valley, who comes down the runway and sticks the landing after the twist, and walks away with an 8.9 score.

Time to test our swing on the bar with Hailey Mitchell who does a couple of swings and hits the floor for the Valley’s second-best score in the event at 8 flat.

Gabi Tapia with an all-around performance on the night

As for the top score, it comes from Redhawk Gabi Tapia who smoothly swings, and after the flyaway, she does a double back tuck with a strong landing that fires her up, scoring a solid 8.7.

We stay with Tapia on the beam portion as she is able to maintain her balance and then finishes it off with a front tuck and that leads to to an 8.4 and the top all-around total on the night.

Her teammate Harley Sambrooks hops in on the fun as she does a back tuck and grabs the third-best score with an 8.3.

Back to Gin who is also on the beam and keeps it together with her hops. Gin finishes the event on a high note and she gets an 8.7, the best on the beam.

Lucia Caruso saves her best for last

Up next is Lucia Caruso from the Valley, who they call Lulu. She completes the round with a back tuck and walks away with an 8.3.

Caruso secures the Valley Co-op win on the floor

Although Caruso saves her best for last on the floor exercise, here she does a round-off and into a font handspring. Then she does the back version, and Lulu scores a 9.4, and that helps the Valley Co-op gymnastics win by six points over Naperville Central.

