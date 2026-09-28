Valley schools join the DVC: An NSW Throwback

The inaugural NSW Throwback takes a look at the historic move when Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley joined the DVC in 2015.

One of the most consequential changes in the history of the Naperville Sports Weekly era went into place in September of 2015 when the three high schools from the Indian Prairie School District 204 officially moved from the Upstate 8 to the DuPage Valley Conference.

A historic move to a historic conference

Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Waubonsie Valley joined Naperville Central and Naperville North in the DVC that year, meaning the five Naperville area public schools would compete for conference championships against each other for the first time.

Since then, the DVC has ebbed and flowed, with Glenbard North, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South and Lake Park exiting the conference following the 2017-18 school year and DeKalb then joining as the league’s sixth member in 2019.

The consolidation of the Naperville area schools into one conference led to increased frequency and importance of these local rivalries as teams and athletes battle for DuPage Valley glory every year in nearly 30 IHSA sports.

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