Vic Tyson scores on an 80-yard run on first play

Naperville North football returned home on Friday to host DVC opponent DeKalb. Looking to stay on the path to the playoffs, the Huskies need a win tonight to, at minimum, claim a share of the DVC title. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Vic Tyson helps North to victory

On the opening drive for the Huskies, Vic Tyson bounces around the defensive line and barrels his way 80 yards to the end zone. This touchdown run speeds up the board for our boys’ play of the week.

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