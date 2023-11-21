Warrior hockey’s Evan Zeigler plays a no-look one-time pass for the goal

Our Boys Play of The Week comes from the sixth annual Carillon Cup, where Warrior hockey’s Evan Zeigler and his team take on Neuqua Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Warrior hockey’s Evan Zeigler plays the perfect pass

With under a minute left in the first period, Evan Zeigler gets the puck inside Gretzky’s office and does his best impression of ‘the Great One.’ He plays a no-look, first-time pass right to the blade of Michael McClain who goes glove side and beats the goalie.

Let’s take another look at the play from Zeigler. His set-up helped give Waubonsie a 2-0 lead and the Warriors went on to win 5-2.

