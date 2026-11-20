The ninth rendition of the Carillon Cup is underway with Neuqua Valley taking on the Warriors Hockey Club in the opening round, with the winner earning a spot in the championship game on Tuesday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Five minutes into period one, Charlie Rice retrieves the faceoff win by alternate captain Logan White. Rice fires the puck off of the far boards to perfectly lead Braiden Bannack into a one-on-one fast break with the goalie. Bannack finds the back of the net to start the scoring. 1-0 Warriors after the first 17-minute period.

Warriors break through early

Early in the second frame, there’s a scramble for the frozen biscuit behind the cage. Blake Van Rossum of the Warriors comes away with it and throws a cross-ice pass to Cooper Nass, who lights the lamp with this fiery wrister.

Just over the halfway point of the period, Neuqua looks to condense their deficit. Chris Newton rips a shot that’s turned away by Warrior goalie Grant Frederick, AJ Maza looks to put in the rebound, but he’s denied as well. The Warriors hang onto their 2-0 lead heading into the third.

Skating into the final period of action, Rice initiates a two-on-one opportunity after corralling the loose puck. He dishes this east-to-west pass to Landon Nied, who slots it in for the goal. The Warriors put themselves up 3-0 less than two minutes into period number three.

Five minutes later, the Warriors are deep in Neuqua’s zone. The puck is alone near the boards. Bannack gets his stick on it and swings it to White, who makes his way around Neuqua tender Jordan Katsantones and finds a sliver of space to notch the fourth Warriors goal of the night.

The floodgates open for the Warriors

The Warriors continue to pour it on. A few minutes later, Nied secures his second score of the night off the deflection. The blue and grey extend their lead to 5-0.

The home team finds the net two more times with goals from captain Ethan Newburg and Billy Walrab.

The Warriors Hockey Club advances to the Carillon Cup finals after a dominant 7-0 victory over Neuqua Valley. The Warriors will face off against Naperville Hockey Club on Tuesday to determine who lifts the cup.

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