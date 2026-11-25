We’re at the All Seasons Ice Rink in Aurora for the 2026 Carillon Cup Championship game between Warriors Hockey Club and Naperville Hockey Club. The Warriors defeated Neuqua Valley in the semifinals and are going for back-to-back Carillon Cup titles. On the other side of the ice, Naperville Hockey Club defeated Oswego in the semifinals and are pushing for a second Carillon Cup trophy in three years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors charge first

The Warriors establish possession as Tully Spencer flies past a couple of defenders and finds Matthew Merchant. He shoots, but the goalie saves it initially, and Ryan Louer taps in the rebound. The Warriors take a 1-0 lead early in the first period.

The teams battle along the boards as both sides go for the puck. Grady Gilligan connects with Bryan Harding near the blue line, ripping a shot into the corner, and the Warriors double their lead.

Naperville Hockey Club’s Aiden Chin has the puck as he goes on the attack. He dekes through two Warriors defenders and slots it in for the goal to pull Naperville within one.

WHC looks to add to their lead as Logan White blasts a shot towards the net, and goalie Xander Sowa shows off the glove to make the save for Naperville as we close out the first period.

Warriors Hockey Club Repeat as Carillon Cup Champs

In the second, Naperville captain Connor Eilers gets to the puck first. He sends a shot on net and scores the tying goal for the NHC.

Evan Sprau goes down the ice for the Warriors and finds an opening. He takes a shot, but Xander Sowa makes another clutch glove save.

Late in the second period, Warrior Matt McAtee finds Ethan Newburg, who fires a shot that gets deflected in for the goal. The Warriors get on the board to end the second period with a 3-2 lead.

Naperville Hockey Club tries to respond with a good scoring chance here. Max Swanson gets a breakaway, but Warriors goalkeeper Spencer Afseth shuts it down with a huge save.

With under three minutes to go, Warriors Hockey Club looks to close this game out. The puck finds its way to Newburg, and he blasts the insurance goal top shelf and in

It was another close game between these two rivals, but it’s the Warriors Hockey Club winning 4-2 to seal their second consecutive Carillon Cup trophy.

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