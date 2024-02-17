Warriors Hockey Club scores eight against D155 in the round of 16 of the Blackhawk Cup

The second-seeded Warriors Hockey Club opens up the Blackhawk Cup in the Round of 16 at All Seasons Ice Rink against the 18th-seeded District 155. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors come out firing scoring six goals in the first period

Not even ten seconds in Evan Ziegler stick handles into the zone rounding the goalie for the easy finish. Warriors take an early lead.

Just under a minute later, Ziegler carries the puck in again before dropping it off to Joe Pijanowski who shoots and scores glove side. Warriors up two.

Warriors on a power play now. Evan Ziegler gets the puck in his own zone stick handling past everyone before decking around the goalie putting the Warriors up by three.

Two minutes later it’s Ziegler again skating in the zone breaking a check going forehand backhand scoring a first-period hat trick.

Warriors on another power play with five minutes left in the first. Ziegler passes cross-ice to Jacob Morgan who scores on the one-time shot. Warriors extend the lead to five.

They aren’t slowing down either. Finn O’Toole drops the puck back to Matt Shield whose first shot is saved but he picks up his own rebound putting the Warriors up by six going into the second period.

The Warriors continued scoring winning the game over D155 by a score of 8-0

The second period is no different for the Warriors. Ethan Newburg plays a give-and-go with Andrew Morgan as Newburg scores a seventh for the home team.

Later on in the second, the Warriors keep the play alive as Elijah Houlihan carries into the slot sniping one glove side.

And that’s how we’ll end it, the Warriors cruise past District 155 by a score of 8-0. The Warriors Hockey Club advance to the quarterfinals of the Blackhawk Cup.

