Warriors hockey club survives BGHW advancing to the Blackhawk Cup semifinals

The Warriors hockey club continues their Blackhawk Cup combined division run in the quarterfinals at the Edge Ice Arena against BGHW. The winner will faceoff against Naperville in the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

BGHW takes and early lead after the first period

Starting the game seven minutes in. Adrian Wisniewski gets it down low for the Stampede as he passes backdoor to Jack Veller who tips the puck into the back of the net with his skate. 1-0 BGHW early on.

Just under a minute to go in the first. The puck slides back to Jacob Morgan in the slot who takes a slapshot and scores. We are all tied at one.

20 seconds later BGHW comes right back down the ice as Adrian Wisniewski takes a shot from the point that finds twine. The Stampede takes a 2-1 lead going into the second.

The Warriors hockey club ties the game late in the second period

Six minute to go in the second period now. Joe Pijanowski brings the puck in for the Warriors causing a mad scramble in the crease. That results in a BGHW player covering the puck in the crease with his hand, that gives the Warriors a penalty shot.

Taking the shot for the Warriors is Pijanowski as he stick handles around the goalie tucking it into an open net tying the game at two.

Once again, 20 seconds later BGHW is on a odd man rush. Elliott Drazin finds Logan Peterson on top of the crease for the easy tap in. BGHW retakes the lead, 3-2.

The Warriors look for an instant response. Evan Ziegler makes the steal in the o-zone taking a shot but it’s fought off by the glove of Luke Fanella.

17 seconds to play in the second. Elijah Houlihan is on the forecheck stealing the puck away sniping one top shelf. That ties the game at three heading into the third period.

Joe Pijanowski scores the winner sending the Warriors hockey club into the semifinals

Starting the third with the puck on his stick is Evan Ziegler. The senior carries in over the blue line finding the pass to Matt Shield right in front whose backhand effort is saved by Fanella.

Under six to play. Michael McClain has a shot that hits the post but there to collect the rebound is Joe Pijanowski who tucks it away. The Warriors get their first lead of the night up 4-3.

Dying seconds of the game. Adrian Wisniewski gets it out top but his shot is deflected by a sliding Evan Ziegler. That would be the last good look for BGHW as time expires.

The Warriors hockey club comes from behind to beat BGHW by a score of 4-3. The Warriors will play Naperville in the semifinals with a spot at the United Center on the line.

