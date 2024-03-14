Warriors Hockey Club wins the AHAI State Championship in overtime over Chicago North

We are at the United Center for the 2024 AHAI combined division hockey championship game. The second seeded Warriors Hockey Club comes into the game after taking down Naperville in the semifinals. On the other side of the ice the top seeded Chicago North makes a second consecutive trip to the United Center after falling to PREP in overtime last season in the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Evan Ziegler opens up the scoring for the Warriors in the first period

Skipping to just under six minutes left in the first with the Warriors on a power play. Evan Ziegler wins the faceoff picking up the loose puck bringing into the slot shooting and scoring. The senior gives the Warriors a 1-0 lead after the first period.

The Warriors and Chicago North go back and forth in the second period

Chicago North starts the second on the attack. Ian Donohoe skates in over the blue taking a back hand shot that goes off of the boards, the rebound falls to Shane Looney whose attempt rings off of the post.

The Warriors come right back down the ice with Evan Ziegler, he passes back door to Matt Shield who is denied by the pad of Annika Solberg.

Nine minutes to play in the second. Ryan Suing gets the puck in the right hand circle taking a shot that is gloved down by Andrew Fichtel.

Final chance of the period comes from North as the puck slides back to the point but making the save on the North shot is Fichtel. The Warriors go into the third period up 1-0.

Chicago North scores a late equalizer sending the championship game to overtime

Starting the third period with the puck on the tape of Evan Ziegler. He brings it in taking a quick wrist shot that is saved by the glove of Solberg.

Chicago North still looking for the equalizer. Ian Donohoe carries it in over the blue line taking a shot on net that is soaked up by Fichtel.

North on a power play now with just under two minutes left. Luka Roganovic has a shot from the right dot that is knocked into the air and batting the puck in is Ian Donohoe who ties this game at one. With that we head in overtime.

James Naffziger wins it in overtime for the Warriors Hockey Club

Jumping into the overtime now with Mason Kading skating onto a loose puck avoiding the poke check but he misses the wide open net. The Warriors survive a huge chance for Chicago North.

Warriors turn for a look in overtime. Finn O’Toole gets it at the point taking a shot through traffic that is soaked up by Solberg.

Five minutes to go in OT. James Naffziger gets the puck at center ice bringing it in over the blue line taking a shot that beats Solberg blocker side.

The Warriors win it in overtime by a score of 2-1 over Chicago North. The Warriors Hockey Club claims their fourth AHAI combined division state championship.

