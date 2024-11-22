Warriors Hockey defeats Oswego in the semi-finals of the Carillon Cup

The Warriors Hockey Club and Oswego battle it out in the Carillon Cup semi-finals at the All Seasons ice rink in Aurora. The winner advances to play the Naperville Hockey Club in the finals next week. The Warriors have a new look this season, with players from Wheaton South and Wheaton North joining the team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors lead Oswego 2-1 at the end of the first period

The Warriors start off strong. James Naffziger dishes to Blake Cesarone, who shoots and scores! The Warriors lead 1-0 about four minutes in.

Oswego is on the attack, and Noah Rodriguez fires from the left wing, but Warrior goalie Sean Devalk easily soaks it up.

Working behind the goal, Warrior Colton Richardson gets the puck in front of the net, where Max Allman gets denied but scores off his own rebound! A great play in front gives the black and blue a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors keep pushing on offense, with James Naffziger riffling this shot on net, but it’s sent into the glove of Oswego goalie, Sean McGinnis.

Oswego is now on the attack. Kevin Beaumont has the puck from behind the goal line, and sauces a pass towards the crease. Oswego’s Kevin Dunham is in front, and the puck bounces off a player and in for the goal. Oswego trims the deficit to one with 8:26 left in the first.

Into the second period, the Warriors work into the offensive zone. Loden Lanham fires from the left wing, but once again McGinnis makes the save for Oswego.

Into the final five minutes of the second period, Ethan Newburg centers the puck to Joe Pijanowski, who one-times it past the goalie! The Black and blue go ahead 3-1.

Looking to add to the lead before the intermission, Michael Chenier gets the puck back for the Warriors. He toe-drags, then puts the puck on a platter to Naffziger, who puts it past the goalie to give them a 4-1 lead! Elijah Houlihan adds another goal in the third to give the Warriors a 5-1 win over Oswego!

For a seventh straight season, the Warriors Hockey Club advances to the Carillon Cup Finals, where they will face the Naperville Hockey Club on Tuesday night.