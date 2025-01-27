Warriors Hockey win in a shoutout against Maine and sits atop the Illinois West

It’s senior night for the Warriors Hockey Club, as they welcome In Maine Hockey, who took down the Warriors on November 24. Since losing back-to-back games in the Illinois West division in December, the Warriors have won six straight and sit in first in the standings. Maine is just behind in second place and enter after losing to Lyons and Lincoln-Way. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors Hockey trails Maine after two periods

About two minutes into the first period Loden Lanham of The Warriors fires the puck, but Gavin McGrath of Maine is there for the save.

Maine’s John Amabile shoots from the right wing but Sean Devalk is there for an easy save. There’s not much action from the first, as it’s scoreless after 17 minutes.

Three minutes into the second period, the puck breaks free to Maine’s Matheson Cooney, who shoots but gets denied by Devalk.

Maine’s Ryan Goff wins the faceoff against Blake Cesarone, and Shawn Chansed quickly fires the puck past the keeper! The snipe makes it 1-0 Maine, and after no more goals to close the second, let’s head to the third period

Josh Pijanowski ties the contest at one

About eight minutes into the third, The Warriors are on the powerplay. After winning the faceoff, Josh Pijanowski gets the puck and creeps toward the goal. He sends one past the goalies’ blocker and ties up the contest at one!

With eight minutes left in the third, Joshua Pijanowski sends one toward goal, and a scrum ensues! The Warriors try to sneak one in, but McGrath stands tall in the net. After three periods of play, this one remains scoreless! Let’s see who prevails in a shootout to sit atop the Illinois West division!

Senior James Naffziger wins it on Senior Night for Warriors Hockey

Chansed of Maine is up first. He slowly approaches, attempts to go glove high but sails it over the crossbar!

Joseph Pijanowski of The Warriors looks to win it, as he slowly heads up, trying to get the keeper to bite, but McGrath stands tall! We head to another round after no one can score.

Maine tries to score and put the pressure on the Warriors with Patrick McGovern, but he gets denied by Devalk!

Senior James Naffziger hasn’t played all night due to a collarbone injury, but here he is looking for the winner! The senior snipes one blocker side to bring home the senior night victory! It’s a massive goal, as it helps propel the Warriors to first in the final Illinois West regular season standings! After a win on Sunday, the Warriors finish one point ahead of Maine and Plainfield and will begin the playoffs on February 1 against Naperville.