Warriors hockey wins game two over Maine in overtime

It's game two of the Illinois West Hockey Championship. Maine won game one by a score of 4-1 and can win the championship with a win tonight. While the Warriors Hockey Club looks to bounce back and force a game three.

The Pijanowski brothers put the Warriors ahead after the first

Starting the game seven minutes in. Nicholas Gournis skates in and has a shot on net but Andrew Fichtel is there to make the save

Just under nine minutes to play in the period. Fichtel looks to of stopped the puck on the goal line, but Peter Thompson comes in and pokes the puck loose into the net putting Maine up 1-0.

The warriors turn on attack as Josh Pijanowski gets the puck at the point and shoots through traffic and somehow the puck finds the back of the net. Just like that we are tied at one.

Two minutes later and the Warriors are back in the O zone. Evan Ziegler gets the puck down low as he passes off to Joe Pijanowski who scores. All of a sudden, its 2-1 Warriors.

A minute later Braden Ondrus has a shot that is kicked aside by Ryan Besenjak but following up the rebound is Colton Richardson who gives the Warriors a 3-1 lead going into the second.

Two power-play goals for Maine ties the game going into the third

Maine looking for some momentum in the second. Jacob Salvatore skates in over the blue line and fires on net but it’s soaked up by Fichtel.

Red and white with a power play now. Ryan Belz centers a puck into traffic and on the end of it is Jacob Salvatore who scores to cut the Warriors lead to one.

A couple of minutes later and Maine is on the power play again. Dean Andrews decides to take it into the zone himself as he sticks handles past the Warriors defense before his centering attempt bounces into the net. We are all tied up at three heading into the third period.

Both goalies stand tall in the third period

The home team opens the third period strong. Ryan Burk loses control of the puck but it falls to Evan Ziegler who is somehow denied by Ryan Besenjak.

Maine comes right back down the ice with Dean Andrews who centers a pass to Ryan Belz but his point blank shot is kicked aside by Fichtel.

Last chance for Maine in regulation. Ryan Goff skates into the slot and shoots but Fichtel is there to make the save. We go into overtime tied at three.

Evan Ziegler wins it in overtime and the Warriors force a game three

Not even a minute into the overtime. Ryan Burk has the puck behind the net as he finds Evan Ziegler out in front who buries the slap shot.

The Warriors win game two by a score of 4-3. The Illinois West Championship will be decided on Friday night at Oakton Ice Arena.

