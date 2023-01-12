Warriors wrestle their way to their first win over Neuqua since 2016

With the regular season of wrestling winding down Waubonsie Valley is hoping to pick up a key conference win. That test comes against Neuqua Valley who is looking for their second conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Silvano Spatafora gets the juice flowing for Neuqua

Neuqua is already down 10-0 but 170 pound Silvano Spatafora finds a way to reverse it. He gets on top of Santana Watson and rolls him to his back for the pin to trail 10-6.

Josh Hosour responds to the swing

Up next at 195 Josh Housour reverses the swing on Wildcat Saif Mir. Both wrestlers get some points early but Housour scores more than Mir and pins him to make sure he gets the most big points. It puts Waubonsie up 16-6.

Then at the heavyweight Alex Marx from Neuqua does the same thing. He keeps Leo Sanchez on his back and lets the official end it with his hand hitting the mat.

You get a Pin. Everybody gets a pin.

Now everybody gets a pin on the night. This lucky contestant is Warrior Sebastian Sifuentes who locks Wildcat Esh Bandla in the half nelson and that’s all he needs to win the match. WV is up big 28-12

So what else is new on the mats? Jad Esslimani saysthere’s nothing new then just pinning our opponents as he does so on Nate Duffield.

At 132 pounds Waubonsie’s Elias Gonzalez keeps on pinning. After the win versus Zach Hendryx the Warriors hold a 10 point lead.

Although that shrinks to seven after Max Ridges takes a close one on David Geataz at 138 pounds.

Ethan Wojtowich shuts the door

Once we hit 145 pounds Ethan Wojtowich says yeah that's enough. He goes to work against Jack Loboda in a hard fought round. The Warrior puts him on his back and seals the deal to avoid a comeback. Waubonsie picks up a win on the Neuqua mats for the first time since 2016.