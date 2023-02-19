Washington, Norkus, and Poulakidas help Neuqua Valley girls basketball move on to the regional final

The big three of Washington, Norkus, and Poulakidas combine for 44 points as Neuqua Valley girls basketball moves onto the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Playoff basketball has arrived at Downers Grove South High School for the regional semifinal. The number 13 seed Oswego East Wolves take on the number four seed Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams squared off last month with Neuqua winning 62-53. The Wolves look to avenge this loss while the Wildcats look to extend their postseason run.

Wolves get off to fast start

The Wolves get off to a great start as Cami Phillips finds Maggie Lewandowski who attacks the rim for the layup. They start the first quarter on a quick 5-0 run.

The Wildcats look to respond with Caitlin Washington. She dishes it to Tia Poulakidas who takes and drains the three to put them ahead by two.

Lewandowski kicks it out to an open Phillips and she hits the trey. The Wolves close out the first quarter with a 15-13 lead.

Wildcats turning defense to offense

We move to the second and Oswego East has possession. Kylee Norkus gets the steal and goes the other way for the layup to put the Wildcats within three.

It’s deja vu for the Wolves as Washington takes it away this time and she goes all the way for the lefty layup. They now lead by one.

Under a minute to go in the half, Lewandowski drives and makes a pretty euro step then goes off the wrong leg for the layup. What a move as her team trails 29-26 at halftime.

Lewandowski keeping Oswego East in it

The Wildcats look to give themselves some breathing room in the second half. Washington delivers a nice bounce pass to Norkus for two on the backdoor cut. They lead by four.

Lewandowski continues to keep her team in this one as she pulls up and buries the triple. Wolves are down by just one.

Oswego East with some nice passing as Phillips swings it to Rakshita Kunde in the corner and she knocks down the trey. We are tied at 40 heading into the fourth.

Neuqua hangs on

Zoe Navarro gets the rebound and passes up ahead to Washington. She drives, steps through and converts on the finger roll to put the Wildcats ahead by two.

Neuqua looks to extend its lead with under two minutes to go. Nalia Clifford draws multiple defenders then kicks it out to Poulakidas who is open for the jumper. Washington, Norkus, and Poulakidas combine for 44 of the Wildcats’ 56 points as they defeat the Wolves by six to advance to the regional final. They will take on Downers Grove North.

