Waubonsie boys basketball defeats Naperville Central by 32 points

We have a DVC boys basketball matchup here at Waubonsie Valley, with the Warriors welcoming in the Naperville Central Redhawks. The hosts enter with a 15-0 record and sit in fourth in the Class 4A AP Poll. Central has won three straight and is looking for their first four-game winning streak since 2022.

Waubonsie boys basketball score the first nine points while Coleman and Wilson combine for another highlight reel slam

Moses Wilson corrals the ball for Waubonsie, and quickly heads up court, finding Tyreek Coleman cutting inside. The Illinois State commit converts on the tough bucket to make it 2-0 Warriors.

Coleman now brings the ball up for WV. The senior guard hesitates, attacks the lane, and steps back for an open three. Some great separation and the Warriors lead 9-0 at the start.

Central gets on the board with a Cooper Page three from the corner.

The Redhawks keep pushing on offense, but the Warriors defense is standing tall. Wilson and Kris Mporokoso stop the Redhawk layup. Wilson briefly gets stopped by Central’s TJ Hillman, then finds Josh Tinney with a nice pass to make 11-3 WV.

Waubonsie’s dynamic duo are back at it. Wilson finds Coleman, creeps towards the basket and WE HAVE LIFTOUT! With the runway not clear, Wilson slams the oop down over a Redhawk. It’s all Warriors in the first, as they lead 15-3.

Warriors get everyone involved and the Redhawks turn to Alex Liabo

The WV trifecta of Coleman, Donovan Neal, and Wilson are kickstarting the second quarter. Some great ball movement keeps the Warriors buzzing.

Wilson swings the rock to Tinney, who gets a screen from Tyus Payne. Tinney takes it himself against five Redhawks, getting the layup to go plus the foul! The Warriors lead by seventeen.

Donovan Howard, Mporokoso, Wilson, and Payne quickly work the ball around the offensive zone. Payne shines down low on the block and gets the layup to go for WV.

It’s Central’s turn to work the ball around on offense. Page, Connor Sands, and Alex Liabo connect on a string of passes with Liabo hitting the midrange fader.

With the first half winding down, NC senior Daniel Nussbaum gets the rebound off the missed free throw. Liabo takes it across halfcourt and waits to attack. He drives left, heads to the paint, and scores off a spinning floater.

Waubonsie boys basketball continues to soar in the fourth and defeats Naperville Central

Starting the second half, Coleman and Wilson combine for ANOTHER alley-oop. The screen from Tinney helps free up Wilson and the Warriors lead 33-11.

Central’s Hillman passes it to Liabo and he looks to go towards the rack. He steps into the paint and kicks it out to Nussbaum, who knocks down the trifecta.

Closing out the third, WV keeps building on to its big lead. TJ Horton drives inside and kicks it out to Payne who’s left open for three. It’s nothing but net and the Warriors lead 45-17.

The hosts continue to put up points in the fourth. Ish Elliott finds Josh Brackett along the perimeter and he swings it to Cooper Chapple for three. This one was all Warriors from the start, and they defeat Naperville Central 52-20, improving to 16-0 this season.