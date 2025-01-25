Waubonsie boys basketball improves to 22-0 after a big win against Metea

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball welcomes Metea Valley to their home court for a DVC showdown. In the first matchup back in December, the Warriors came out on top 73-45 thanks to a 25-point game from Moses Wilson. WV sits in fourth place in the Class 4-A Poll, with a 21-0 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie boys basketball opens on fire from three against Metea

In the first quarter, Josh Tinney drives, kicks, and relocates to the corner. Tyreek Coleman passes back to Tinney and he drills the deep ball. The Warriors hit three straight threes to start the game, leading 9-2 about a minute into play.

On the other end, the Mustangs have to deal with the aggressive Waubonsie zone. Tre Watkins drives baseline and finds Khalil Jones near the block, who banks it in. Metea closes the gap to 11-7 with five minutes to play in the first.

Here’s Coleman trying the baseline on the other end and he turns it over. The Mustangs push the down the floor and go up for two, but Tinney sends it back! Moses Wilson leads the break, hitting a nasty crossover and finishing at the rim for two. The Warriors are up 13-7 after the back-and-forth action.

Moments later, Coleman inbounds the ball to Wilson. Coleman benefits from a solid screen and nails the three-pointer. His first points of the night give Waubonsie Valley a 16-7 lead in the first quarter.

Metea is still working to break down the WV defense. Watkins finds Tyler Miller in the corner, and he drills the deep ball with a defender all over him. That three closes the gap to 18-10.

With a minute left in the first, Wilson steals a pass and is off to the races. He dumps it off to Tyreek Coleman, who side-steps the defense on his way for two points. The Warriors end the quarter on an 8-0 run, making it 26-10 to begin the second!

The Mustangs start the answer back with Tyler Miller connecting from deep – But Coleman responds right away for WV

Metea looks to answer back. Miller advances the ball and gives it to Jones in the middle. Jones penetrates into the paint and lofts a nice floater over the defense. That bucket brings the Mustangs back within nine points at 29-20.

Moments later, Metea is working the ball around the zone. Eventually, the ball finds Tyler Miller from well beyond the arc and he knocks it down. His third three of the game makes it a 29-23 game with under four minutes left in the first half.

Back the other way, Coleman has the ball at the top of the key. He quickly sweeps to his right and he fights through the contact for the finish and the foul. Waubonsie is now up 34-23 with two minutes left in the second quarter.

A minute later, Coleman has it again and launches a deep three. It’s off, but Wilson is there to collect, and he puts it back up for two. With that, the Warriors go into halftime leading 40-25.

Waubonsie takes care of Metea Valley and moves to 22-0 on the season

Now in the second half, Wilson sizes up his defender, blows by him, and finishes above the rim with the slam. Wilson has nine points, and Waubonsie is up 42-25 early in the second half.

Later in the third, the Mustangs continue to find Miller. This time, he puts the ball on the floor, and finishes at the rim through some contact. Miller has 14, but Metea is still down 44-33 nearing the end of the third quarter.

Now, in the fourth quarter, Coleman makes a quick move off the catch and rises up for a dunk of his own. Coleman finishes with 22 points to give the Warriors win number 22. Waubonsie takes it 62-39 .