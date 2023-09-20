Waubonsie boys golf edges past Neuqua after a fifth card is needed

The regular season of boys golf is winding down on a beautiful day at Springbrook Golf Course, as Waubonsie boys golf takes host to Neuqua Valley. Wildcats are looking to finish the season strong while the Warriors won the Aurora City tournament last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua and Waubonsie get off to good starts

We tee off with Waubonsie Valley’s Adam Torreon. He gets the Warriors off to a great start here on hole number one and Torreon finishes with an overall score of 40.

Next, we have Waubonsie Chris Wagner in the bunker on hole three. He gets a nice chip onto the green. finishes the day as the third top scorer for the green and gold at 39.

Both teams keeping it close early on

For Neuqua we have Ryan Watson here at hole four going for par. He makes it and would finish the day with Neuqua’s fourth-best score at 38.

Up next to tee up hole four is Avi Khanduja. He puts some fire into this shot and gets this one to hit the green for the Warriors.

Wildcat Vetri Anand gets a decent shot here that hits near the green as Neuqua Valley keeps this dual close.

Vora sinks birdie for the Wildcats while Salil Khanduja pars

The Wildcats are still in this one as we enter hole seven. Parth Vora gets his shot on the green and sinks the birdie from a long way out. He would finish the day as the Wildcats’ third-best scorer at 38.

Next is Salil Khanduja who goes for par here and he buries it as this dual remains a close one between the two sides.

Warriors edge out the Wildcats via fifth card

Salil Khanduja continues his stellar form into hole number nine. He gets a good approach onto the green and finishes the day as the Warriors’ top scorer at 34.

Not to be outdone Salil’s brother Avi also hits a good shot here on hole number nine and gets a nice roll onto the green. He finished the day with Waubonsie’s second-best score at 38.

Neuqua Valley’s Vetri Anand delivers an excellent shot down on the green on hole nine. He would go for par and finish the day as the top scorer for the Wildcats at 37.

In the end, this dual finished tied at 151 but Waubonsie boys golf edged out the Wildcats on the fifth card as Waubonsie’s fifth golfer Arjun Iyengar had the lowest score at 40 to determine the winner.

