Waubonsie boys swimming wins second straight Sectional Championship

It’s postseason time, as Waubonsie Valley boys swimming looks to win a second consecutive sectional championship. Today’s meet is at Metea Valley High School, and all six Naperville area teams are competing. Naperville North recently squeezed past Waubonsie to win the DVC, while teams like Marmion and Oswego Co-Op are ready to fight for a spot at State. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marmion Academy opens with a win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay

Let’s start with the 200 Yard Medley Relay, and it’s a close one between Waubonsie in lane three, Naperville North in lane five, and Marmion in lane six. Coming to the finish, the Cadets team of Evan Conti, Brayden Capen, Dan Ginaitis, and Braden Hagel get the win with a time of 1:32.11. North and Waubonsie finish in second and third place.

Let’s go to the shortest race of the day, the 50 Yard Free. This one is neck and neck throughout, but watch Waubonsie’s Alex Schwartz in lane four and the North duo of Alvin Ng in lane two and Jonathan Wang in lane five. It’s Scwhartz who wins and Benet Academy’s Jacob Yuknis who swam in the heat before getting second by 1/10th of a second. The Huskie duo rounds out the top four.

Now with the 100 Yard Butterfly, this one sees Ginaitis of Marmion taking it home in lane six with a time of 49.73. Waubonsie’s Tyler Bardak finishes just under a second behind, and Tanner Stumpenhorst of Oswego gets third.

DVC teams start to make some noise halfway through

We’ll dive into the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, with Benet, Oswego Waubonsie, North, Central, and Neuqua in lanes two through seven respectively. Naperville Central’s team of Max Goettsch, Patrick Stern, Aaron Hunter, and James Behrend in the silver caps gets the win with a time of 1:24.87. North and Waubonsie round out the top three and It’s the second win for Goettsch after taking first in the 100 Yard Free.

The 100 Yard Breastroke is getting started and this one is dominated by DVC swimmers. Coming in first is Keian Lam, with a time of 56.11, finishing just .25 second ahead of Wang from North in second. Nathan Huynh gets third for WV, while Mason Hoffman of North and Braden Meurer round out the top five

Time for the final race of the day, the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. It’s always an exciting event, especially come postseason time. The same Marmion relay squad that won the 200 Yard Medley Relay gets first place, followed by Oswego in second place. From third to sixth place are Waubonsie, Central, North, and Neuqua, all of whom qualify for State. Metea’s team just misses out.

Waubonsie Valley swimming wins second straight Sectional Championship

Waubonsie Valley takes home the Sectional Championship, their second straight after not winning one since 1996. Marmion Academy finishes in second, Oswego Co-Op in third while Central, North, and Neuqua round out the top six. Multiple local swimmers will be competing at next weekend’s state championship.