Waubonsie boys tennis defeats Naperville Central to finish regular season undefeated in DVC

It's a sunny day for senior night at Naperville Central as Redhawk seniors are recognized for their careers. The Warriors enter off a win against Naperville North, while Central is looking to bounce back after a loss to Metea Valley.

Waubonsie boys tennis looks to cap off the DVC regular season schedule with a win against Naperville Central

We start with No. 1 singles, where Central’s Nick Tangdahl faces Waubonsie’s Hector Diaz. Despite suffering a knee injury during the match, Diaz battles through, using a low shot to outpace Tangdahl and win both sets.

On to No. 2 singles, Waubonsie’s Smayan Tayal matches up against Central’s Jason Cheng. Both players trade strong returns early on, with Cheng winning a point as he spins one down low. After winning the first set, Tayal keeps the momentum in the second, overpowering Cheng with a strong forehand down the line. Tayal takes it 6-3, 6-3.

Now to No. 1 doubles, featuring Waubonsie’s Revanth Kothapalli and Ishuan Suresh Kumar against Central’s Christian Coleman and Oscar Riddle. Kothapalli and Suresh Kumar strike early with aggressive net play, but the Redhawks respond, winning a point by forcing an error at the net. Central continues to fight with quick returns, including Riddle’s shot that bounces just over the Warriors. However, Kothapalli and Suresh Kumar ultimately take the match in straight sets.

The final match of the day is No. 2 doubles between Central’s Isaac Liu and Jaithra Shreeram against Waubonsie’s Krish Dave and Kavin Siva Punniyan. Shreeram gets the Redhawks started with a backhand shot between the Warriors for the early point. Central claims the first set after Liu seals it with a strong finish.

Warriors win a thrilling three-set contest against the Redhawks

Waubonsie responds in the second set, as Siva Punniyan breaks through with a key shot past Shreeram to force a third set. In the deciding frame, Liu and Dave engage in a thrilling rally, but Dave closes it out with a winner, taking the third set 10-3.

Waubonsie Valley completes the clean sweep, winning 7-0 over Naperville Central on senior night.